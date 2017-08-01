A recent study that analyzed the top 900 grossing films and their 39,788 characters from the last nine years found that the number of female, LGBT and non-white movie actors have remained stagnant since 2007.

The study, performed by Professor Stacy L. Smith and the Media Diversity &Social Change Initiative at USC Annenberg, is the largest, most detailed and intersectional analysis conducted to date.

Women

The analysis concluded that out of the 900 movies analyzed, women only spoke 31.4 percent of the time or in only about 282.6 movies. Over the course of the study, from 2007 to 2016, the percentage of speaking roles women have has only increased by a measly 1.5 percent. Between the years of 2015 and 2016, there was no percentage increase at all.

MEDIA, DIVERSITY, & SOCIAL CHANGE INITIATIVE USC ANNENBERG

Women are just as unrepresented when it comes to being the lead or co-lead in a movie. In the top 100 movies of 2016, only 34 were the lead, an increase of just two from the number of female leads in 2015.

The solution?

Smith says that the solution is for content creators to “just add five.” If writers just added five female speaking characters to every film, on screen equality could be achieved in within three years.

Race

The study also found that when it comes to race, minorities are especially underrepresented in the movie world. Only 29.2% of all 39,788 characters analyzed were represented by minority groups.

Specifically:

13. 6 percent were Black

5.7 percent were Asian

3.1 percent were Hispanic

7 percent were Other

Although there was a small percent increase for the prevalence of Black and Asian characters from 2007 to 2016, the percentage is so small that the study states that there is “no meaningful change.”

MEDIA, DIVERSITY, & SOCIAL CHANGE INITIATIVE USC ANNENBERG

Analyzing the top 100 films in 2016 alone, 54 films were missing Latino speaking characters, 44 were missing Asian speaking characters and 25 were missing African Americans speaking characters. It’s important to note that the percentage of speaking roles these ethnicity have in movies is not at all proportional to the U.S. Census percentages of these minority groups, meaning they are largely underrepresented.

LBGT

Although there has been an increase in the presence of gay, lesbian, and bisexual characters, transgender characters have barely been represented from 2014 to 2016.

MEDIA, DIVERSITY, & SOCIAL CHANGE INITIATIVE USC ANNENBERG

The one transgender character accounted for during this time period was from the movie Moonlight, which received numerous awards and even won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The sheer success of this movie showed that representation does indeed matter. However, there needs to be more representation when it comes to the LBGT community, especially with transgender characters.

Just looking at 2016 alone, only 51 or 1.1% of movie characters were lesbian, gay, or bisexual. However, the study notes that the percentage of individuals identifying as LGB in the U.S. is 3.5%, according to the U.S. Census.