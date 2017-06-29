Even If You're Sure You Deserve a Raise After 3 Months on the Job, It May Be Too Soon to Ask for It

Is it considered rude to ask for a raise after only 3 months of working? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Erin Berkery-Rovner, Career Advisor, Former Recruiter, on Quora:

Original question details:

Is it considered rude to ask for a raise after only three months of working? As a fresh graduate getting an analyst role in a huge multinational company, my responsibilities don't make any sense. Since my manager has resigned, all of his responsibilities (deliverables, presentations to the CEO, etc.) have all now become my responsibilities. I think I'm really underpaid overall.

It's not rude.

But it's not smart either.

It usually takes about three months to learn everything that there is to know about your department, company, co-workers and what deliverables you can really deliver.

Now on top of that you throw your previous manager’s role.

It is good you're covering all of your manager’s deliverables, presentations (and to a high level) while they replace that person. It's a great asset to learn so much so early on.

Since you have no manager, however, you don't necessarily know if those C level presentations are going well, or if they enjoy working with you or if this is the type of company where they would promote a new graduate to a higher level role or not. If you'd been there more than three months, maybe you'd have a better sense of the political climate - but probably not.

What I would do is spend all of your time doing these things (and not necessarily in this order):

Delivering top quality work. Go above and beyond. Asking for feedback (not from the CEO obviously, but from other high level people). Right now you're in a vacuum. Find out if the work you're doing is good. (And if you respond that you are getting feedback, I can just say from years of dealing with people in this situation, it's usually not enough feedback when you don't have a manager. Ask for more, ask higher level people if you can have a quick lunch with them and get more information on what specifically you can do to improve your performance.) Networking. This means being nice to every single person that you come in contact with, not eating lunch alone, asking the receptionists and security guards questions every single day, the whole deal. If you do want to get a raise, you'll need to find out if the company would support that or if there are politics at play. The only way to know that is to know, talk to and spend time with as many people in the company as possible. Forget about your responsibilities 'not making any sense.' Because you're doing two jobs, those responsibilities won't.* Focus on learning more-are you learning something new every day? Are you doing something that is challenging and getting new results every day? That's your responsibility. You won't get a raise without being able to prove the results of the work you've done. Acknowledge that this is the type of company that would willingly have a junior staffer take over a management level job. That could be good, but it could also mean that you're not getting a raise anytime soon. If that's the case, you want to prepare to work in this job for at least a year and then prep to transition to a higher level role in a new company to get that raise. You'll be able to find out more information about this by doing #3 on this list Identify who (and there will definitely be at least one) in the company currently has a mindset of '’those young hooligans expect more money and haven't paid their dues." Read some of the articles in newspapers about millennials and generation X. Know that this is a stereotype and can (and will) work against you if you don't play your cards right. See #3 on this list to obtain this information. Don't complain. (Should go without saying but from the way you asked the question, I wanted to be safe.) Go on LinkedIn and see who (if anyone) has been promoted after three months. Because make no mistake, you're looking for a title change, not just a raise, and in some companies it's easier to get the title change than it is the raise. You can then use this LinkedIn detective work to ask informed questions when you're doing #3 on this list.

* And even in normal jobs your job will feel like it doesn't make sense. I've seen a lot of analysts who balk at how different things are after their internships. Working can be an adjustment that can take years to get used to. After all you've just spent over 10 years in school.