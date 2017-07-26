Even "just a little" abuse is never okay

In Meg Ryan's fake orgasm scene in "When Harry Met Sally," an older female customer watching the display utters one of the most memorable lines in the comedy universe: "I'll have what she's having." We all would have put in the same order had we known THAT was on the menu, right?

An abuse-free life is like that: Who knew that was on the menu? Well, in terms of mate selection, respectful behavior should definitely be tops on the menu of choices.

In our romances, many of us have learned to normalize yelling, name-calling, putdowns and other controlling behaviors, like telling someone how they should dress or who their friends should be. We justify it like this: "Well, sure we argue — who doesn't?" And by "argue," most of us mean the sort of exchanges that include these and other behaviors like guilt trips, the silent treatment and even throwing things. But isn't some abuse a part of normal life?

No. Abuse is not normal. This is true, if for no other reason than it destroys a family's ability to engage in successful, productive problem solving. Abuse is perhaps the single most self-defeating behavior in relationships.

Sometimes, ironically, we do it for the best of reasons, because we're trying to preserve the relationship — so we guilt trip the spouse who works too much or we yell at the partner who flirts too much. But in the very act of using abuse as a tool to get them to stop the over-working or over-flirting, we’ve destroyed the very thing we're trying to save. There is no conceivable scenario where, with just the right amount of abuse, things are going to get a whole lot better.

Abuse tears at our ability to work together as a couple and as a family. We have to achieve feeling safe to be together under one roof before we get to work on being happy under that roof.

One way to get there is show your significant other this article as an icebreaker. Then say your version of: "I want an abuse-free life with you. I want the sort of relationship where no matter how upset we are with each other, we keep a commitment to treat one another with respect. I am willing to stop all of my abusive stuff, and I'm committing to doing this on my own, but I think it's important that we both do it if we want to have a sustainable relationship that would be good for both of us."

Now, most of us wouldn’t be expecting this conversation (and please, do it when you're both rested and comfortable), but no reasonable person turns down an offer like this. What's not to like? Well, some people would miss the control over another person. And none of us relishes having to tender a sincere and heartfelt apology when we've failed in our obligation to respect our partner.

If you've picked someone who's not reasonable (it happens more than you might think) and your partner doesn't desire an abuse-free life, you have a very clear decision to make once you've had enough abuse. Also, there are those who make a commitment to an abuse-free life but (surprise!) they simply can't fulfill it. Again, you have a clear decision to make once you've had your fill.

None of us can afford to lose our faith in love and in the power of loving relationships to make our lives better. Love is worth defending. Make the abuse-free life yours.

