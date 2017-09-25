Even When It Comes To Clothes, Trump Is Barbaric

On the German election day, the Dutch public broadcasting agency NOS chose to highlight Chancellor Merkel’s wardrobe. What a way to have Merkel’s use of color overshadow a very important election. An election in which – mind you - the extremely right winged party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) ultimately gained tremendous success. I wondered what it would look like if the NOS had written the same article about Donald Trump.

A blue suit and a wide, way too long, red necktie. When you think of Donald Trump that’s the image that comes to mind. In his years as a television personality Trump developed his own sense of style. The way he dresses has become his trademark. The only thing that changes now and then, is the color of his tie. Its’ length always stays the same: too long. Fashion analysts believe there’s more to its’ length than meets the eye.

Donald Trump’s most favorite tie color is red, although he tends to wear blue ties when meeting other world leaders. Whatever his color of choice, his tie is without exception too long. Coincidence? Patrick Grant, creative director of Savile Row-inspired fashion label E. Tautz, believes there’s no such thing as coincidence: "Trump's pendulous neckwear is deeply phallic. Worn with his Tony Soprano-cut suit, it shouts ultraconservative — with a hint of sexual menace." It can’t come as much of a surprise that Donald-grab-em-by-the-pussy-Trump wants to come off as sexually intimidating.

According to Barbara Perry, presidential studies director at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, Trump may seem to have a “devil-may-care” attitude about style, but is actually sending a message. “He’s saying, ‘I don’t give a damn how I look or how I act. That’s what the American people wanted, and it’s what Washington needs.’”

David Givens, an anthropologist who directs the Center for Nonverbal Studies, in Washington state, thinks Trumps’ indifference to his appearance also inhibits a message. His longer-than-normal tie “provides an optical illusion of stature — greater standing height — to suggest a bigger, more powerful body.” Even when it comes to his appearance, Trump likes to alter the truth. When it comes to Donald Trump, nothing is what it seems to be.

In his early years as a TV-personality Trump was criticized about his style. There have been multiple occasions on which Trump looks like he had no clue of what he was doing fashion wise. For example, earlier this month in his meeting with senator Tim Scott. Trump met with the Republican senator to discuss race relations in the U.S. and more specific the neo-Nazi riots in Charlottesville. To his meeting he wore a mismatched suit: a navy-blue suit jacket with black slacks, as if he was trying to say: “I’m color blind.” Which we all know is most definitely not true.

And this wasn’t the first time. There are many other – important - occasions on which the president of the United States failed his fashion contribution. During his inauguration January this year, Trump wore his infamous long, red necktie. Instead of using a tie clip to prevent his tie from shifting he chose to use sticky tape to keep his tie in place. Naturally it didn’t work. The trick had already failed him earlier in December, thus making everyone wonder why he would try it again and moreover: on such an important occasion. At least Twitter had a field day. Soon thereafter Trumps ties got their own Twitter account: Trumpsties.

Trump will be the last to admit that he has no fashion style whatsoever, because he thinks he’s great at nearly everything. Since his inauguration Trump has been wildly criticized because of his complete lack of style. According to GQ there’s only one style lesson you can actually learn from Donald Trump and that is: how not to wear a tie.

Donald Trump is known to wear mostly Brioni suits. Some say he doesn’t wear clean cut suits because of his fluctuating weight. In his Brioni suits he can make sure he always looks the same. When it comes to his hair Trump has a faithful hair dresser: Tiffany Kaljic. Kaljic is known for her star- and model clientele. When it comes to his hair, Trump has the same mantra as for his wardrobe: never experiment. Trump will always be Trump. “Isn’t that boring?” some may ask. Stylist Lauren Rothman explains to The Independent why Trump never alters what he wears: his outfits bring him confidence. "It’s versions of the same thing, every day. There’s a confidence that comes from a uniform." That is why Donald Trump still tapes his neck tie, even though it has gone wrong on several occasions.

PopSugars Lindsay Miller explains the message behind Trumps wardrobe choices:

“If Trump's necktie is his own stylistic signature, as our pop culture portrayals of him seem to have already established, its main messages may be of aggression, stubbornness, and power. It's red, a color associated with strength, violence, and wealth. Its length and width are boldly out of step with the fashions of the day. And its Scotch Tape trick is especially perplexing; […] Trump, a voracious viewer of TV news and articles and tweets about himself, must have seen the internet's mocking reaction to his tie-taping the first time people spotted it. But he clearly chose to keep using it anyway.”

Although much has been written about Donald Trump’s style choices, no journalist will ever ask him about the number of neckties he owns, or where he keeps his Scotch Tape. Journalists would – rightly so – be ashamed of asking Trump such a trivial thing. When it comes to female world leaders like Germany’s Angela Merkel or the UK’s Theresa May those rules don’t apply. As much as there has been written about Trump’s neckties – and as much as he’s been criticized for his lack of style - a multitude has been written about May’s shoes and Merkel’s frumpy power suits.

This article first appeared in Dutch on Joop.nl. It has been altered slightly for an international audience