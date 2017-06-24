Entrepreneur Tiffany Gillespie Shares The Purpose Seekers Tour

After surviving a life-threatening brain surgery, Small Business Strategist and Event Planning Expert Tiffany Gillespie made a promise to herself to live out loud and walk in her purpose. Gillespie, founder of To The ‘T’ Events has decided to pay it forward by pouring her business wisdom, network and resources into The Purpose Seekers Tour, a nine-city event series designed to help purpose-driven entrepreneurs transform their purpose into prosperity.

The Purpose Seekers Tour arrives in Baltimore on July 11 and Washington, D.C. July 12. Baltimore speakers include Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur, Jessica Williams, and CEO of The Business Dr. Consulting Firm, Tammira Lucas. Tour speakers include Raveyn Jones, Creator of The Pink Slip Prep School; Life Coach Latisha Carr, Brittany Johnson, owner of Bashes; and Nicole Alexis, Owner of PRMP Brow & Beauty Studio.

Tiffany recently shared details about The Purpose Seekers Tour and how this cross-country event series will support purpose-driven professionals.

What were your first steps to walking in your own purpose?

Tiffany Gillespie: The first step was understanding passion and purpose. This isn't taught in schools, and I don't come from a family that teaches this. While I was always encouraged to try new things and be creative, I was never told that I could have a career doing what I love. I had to learn that what I liked to do was actually a God-given passion because it was connected to what God wanted me to do with my life; how He wanted me to help others (purpose). The next step was conquering fear. I believe that with every new level, you have to battle fear. I had to get over what people would think.

How has The Purpose Seekers Tour impacted people so far?

Tiffany Gillespie: Wow! This one brings tears to my eyes. The testimonials have been amazing. It is much more than I ever could have prayed for or thought. Attendees have figured out how to fund their dreams; wives have received strategies on how to manage family and business; and new entrepreneurs have been snatched out of their comfort zones--these are the success stories. Lives have been changed.

What made you decide to do this empowering and inspiring tour?

Tiffany Gillespie: I had to do this tour because I understand that someone's life will be saved because of this work. Someone's soul will be refreshed. Someone's purpose will be revitalized. Someone will step into a life-changing decision. At the end of the my life, I'm sure God will have many questions for me, but one of those questions will not be, "Why didn't you do what I called you to do?"

Were there times when walking in your true purpose felt like too much? Too stressful? How did you manage it?

Tiffany Gillespie: Right now! When you walk in purpose, it seems that there is never enough time, enough money or enough support. There are times when I have been so discouraged from dealing with a health challenge. I manage it all by setting my priorities, saying no to things that do not line up with my purpose and working every day. So I work diligently every day, do as much as I can and leave the rest for tomorrow.

What are you bringing to Baltimore and D.C. with this Purpose Seekers Tour stop?

Tiffany Gillespie: I am bringing top leaders and influencers from each city to sit with the attendees and help them. There is no fluff at any tour stop and these speakers are bringing their A-game. They are business owners, experts, mothers, wives, career leaders, and community leaders. We will have exclusive VIP shopping and networking hours for Baltimore and DC at the venues. The attendees will be able to walk away with business tools, merchandise and get beautified in addition to the lessons and advice that they will receive from the Q & A panel. It will be an experience!