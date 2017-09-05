EventChain ICO - Revolutionizing ticketing industry through Ethereum Blockchain

Even though the internet has revolutionized the way we book services, the use of technology is still not as comprehensive as it can be, and smart implementations of blockchain technology can have amazing implications for some industries – one of them being the event industry.

Finding and booking tickets and seats for events is a breeze thanks to the web, but a lot of work goes behind streamlining these booking processes and ensuring that the tickets sold are legit and are verifiable at the event (not to mention the costs associated with booking and processing them).

The guys over at EventChain want to change things for the better by setting up a decentralized ticket system powered by blockchain technology and employing smart contracts. If you’re familiar with blockchain technology, smart contracts are protocols which verify agreements and enforce them without any ifs and buts.

This means every individual or entity in the event industry, be it even managers, organizers, clubs, associations or attendees, can utilize the EventChain platform and its tokens to buy and sell tickets to any events, globally, without any restrictions and without the need for elaborate checks and verifications.

The best part about the implementation of blockchain technology in such a way is that it affects lives for the better without requiring the people using it, to understand how it works. This is how technology should work. You don’t really need to understand how your iPhone displays images, shares files via AirDrop or connects with your AirPods – you just love it when it does all these things.

EventChain will run on an Ethereum blockchain, which means you get 256-bit encryption and a scalable system that can handle thousands of transactions with very minimal costs. Compare this to competitors such as EventBrite, Ticketmaster or SubHub and the difference in fees will blow you away.

Typically, these ticketing portals charge anywhere from 3.5% to 8% and even more in simply processing and service fees. With EventChain running on the Ethereum blockchain, you’ll be looking at literally cents per transaction.

Moreover, with the decentralized ticketing system, counterfeit tickets will no longer be an issue. Every event can have a finite, pre-determined number of SmartTickets available which can be sold and purchased for EVC Tokens. These SmartTickets will be impossible to counterfeit and proving ownership will be simpler.

Gifting tickets away or reselling them will also be increasingly uncomplicated with the EventChain platform because all tickets will be transmitted through the Blockchain, verified via a decentralized, secure, peer-to-peer network.

Apart from all this, the EventChain will also provide a very robust solution, avoiding the traditional system’s single point of failure problem. We’ve seen websites crash when ticket sales for mega events open up and we’ve also witnessed DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks to bring down ticketing sites – all that will be a thing of the past with the EventChain platform because of its decentralized nature.

With all these features and actual, real-world benefits, the EventChain platform does feel like a solid attempt and fixing the broken ticketing systems used by the event industry and is an upcoming ICO you should be keeping an eye on.

