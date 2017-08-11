Ever Wonder What People are *Actually* Thinking About You at the Gym?

“I’m afraid to go to the gym, because I don’t want other people to judge me for where I am with my body right now!”

Does this thought seem familiar? So many of us struggle to get back into a fitness routine because we’re afraid to be judged by others.

We’re afraid other people will look at us and think, “That fatty! What is she even doing here? She has no idea how to be fit.”

Photo from @melparrishplus on Instagram I learned to conquer my fear of being judged at the gym, and show my body love through movement all the time now!

I used to think this way, and it kept me from going to the gym, or the yoga studio, more than once. Since I’ve forced myself to push past my fear of being judged and engage in fitness activities more regularly, one of the nicest surprises has been the amazing community I’ve discovered.

People have been so supportive, helpful, and encouraging each time I’ve opened myself up to engage with them. This got me thinking...is there even any truth to those fears that we sometimes have? Or is that a load of B.S.?

I decided to informally poll my friends and family on Facebook so I could answer this question for myself. What I discovered is that truthfully, without exception, people are really thinking thoughts of support, encouragement, and respect when they see someone who is visibly plus size working out at the gym.

I was so pleasantly surprised by the volume of responses I received to my poll from a wide variety of people. I was also delighted to see that every single response--EVERY single one--was positive, supportive, and respectful.

Don’t believe me? Or just want a major dose of gym-spiration today?

“What are some of the things you actually think to yourself when you see a plus size woman working out at the gym?”

Here are some of the comments I received, for your to perusal:

“Good for her! I hope she sticks with it. I often see women running outside who are overweight and they get all my respect... especially when it's hot out,” says Monica of Stafford, VA.

"’Yaaas Kween!’ (No but seriously, there are a bunch of dude bros who workout at my gym and I'm always thrilled to see another woman),” says Genny of Washington, D.C.

"I want to be as confident as her!" says Jenny of Raleigh, N.C.

“I feel encouraged! I love seeing plus size ladies in crossfit photos on social media. It's a reminder that fitness is for everyone, not just the slender and toned!,” says Christa of Annapolis, MD.

“It reminds me that STRONG comes in all sizes :),” says Emily of Washington, D.C.

“I think it is encouraging and I want to tell her that I love her courage and bravery and dedication - but then again, I worry that if I say that to her, it will make me look "size-ist" to begin with. Like, do I only think she's brave because she's plus size and at a gym? When I really don't mean it that way! When I was nearly 300 lbs, I was so afraid of the gym, but I went for ME. It wasn't about looking cute in spandex. My health was on the line. (But I still sometimes wish I looked cute in spandex...).” says Elizabeth of Washington, D.C.

“In my mind, when I see a plus size woman working out I think to myself ‘Good for you,’ and ‘go for it,’ just very cheerleader statements. And also, ‘I wish I was that strong’,” says Rea of Gaithersburg, MD.

“I think of the same thing I would when I see any woman working out at the gym. We're all just women, loving our bodies, cherishing our temple and showing ourselves how strong and confident we are with ourselves. Plus size, marathon runner size, disabled, young or old, I'm happy to see a woman sweating in what has steriotypically been considered a 'man's world.' 😘💪🏼,” says Rachel of San Diego, CA.

“I don't go to a gym right now, but there is a plus size woman that I see daily walking in our neighborhood and I always find myself thinking ‘good for her!’” says Amy of San Diego, CA.

“I get so excited and wish I could go up to her and be like hey you are awesome but don't want to be that weirdo bothering her,” says Julie of Greeneville, S.C.

“"Good on her. More than a lot of other people are doing,” says Josh of Bowie, MD.

“No surprise! I understand that people come in all shapes and sizes, and taking care of your body, being healthy, athletic and happy doesn't mean you have to be skinny, muscular, toned and beautiful!” says Filipe of Washington, D.C.

“It would be hypocritical of me to think anything other than what I think when I see me working out at the gym in the mirror,” says Nevin of Annapolis MD.

“Most of the time I get excited to see someone like me, we've got to stick together! But honestly sometimes when I'm feeling down about where I'm at I compare myself and wish I was as strong or confident😞,” says Amy of Columbus, OH.

“Nothing. If I see her a few more times it depends on what kind of plus size. If she's just got a large build, than nothing really, maybe wondering if she'll go the body builder route. If she's fat, good on her. I hope she sticks with it, I may even offer encouragement if I see her regularly,” says Jennifer of Sneads Ferry, N.C.

“She is taking steps to better herself mentally and physically. In my mind I applaud her for having the courage knowing that some gym members wouldn't take her trying seriously. I would even assist in giving her some tips on nutrition to help her achieve whatever goal she has set for herself and let her know the gym alone is only 50% of the battle. Proper nutrition is also important,” says Sean of Accokeek, MD.

“If she is fit, I don't notice. Just another fitness buff. If she is fat, I think ‘You go girl!!’ It must be difficult for any man or woman who is overweight to get started at the gym,” says Susan of Leonardtown, MD.

“You go girl-any movement is good movement!” says Kristie of Dublin, OH.

“Good for you! Have fun and be healthy!” says Wendy of Mansfield, MA.

“I don't think much of anything anymore. I've struggled a lot in my adult years with maintaining fitness- I've varied from in fantastic shape to scrawny to just over weight. One day when I was working out a guy came up to me and was like "you can do it, things will change." I was sort of gobsmacked; this was so patronizing. He knows nothing about me and feels the need to come offer his naive comment, like I must be some out of shape goober who is fumbling at the gym for the first time in their lives. I imagine a lot of people get these well meaning comments and I don't imagine everyone likes them. All that is to say, I've realized that being fat doesn't necessarily make you unathletic and vise-versa. A lot of people struggle with it. Most people struggle with it at some point. A person at the gym is another person at the gym trying to do the same thing I am. No special consideration needed,” says Ed of Washington, D.C.

"Get it girl!" says Kristi of Columbus, OH.

“Honestly, I’m often doing what a lot of men do when they see Co-Ed’s working out, looking and trying not to get caught looking! And a general rule most of the gals at the place(s) I exercise (which isn’t nearly enough, BTW) would be considered “plus-sized” by a ridiculous social / societal construct that puts damn near almost any and all athletic and or more full figured women into this arbitrary subgroup / category. Long winded I suppose but it’s a little more nuanced then just saying “looking at how pretty most of them are’,” says John of Columbus, OH.

“I don't think anything of it. Why would I? Her reasons (both good and bad) for being there are likely the same as everyone else. The only time I may think anything is if she is performing a movement, lift, etc. incorrectly and I offer my suggestion so she doesn't hurt herself. Anything other than that is just patronizing. Unless I am cheering on everyone, why would I single out a "big girl"?” says Alexia.

“Honestly...most plus-size women approach me about my amazing FUMO INTL sauce and when I'm going to host another event. We also go out on a lot of dates....” says Gavin.

“What's up Mel! Long time no see! When I see plus sized women or men for that matter at the gym I think "Good for you" I think regardless of how big or small you are lifting weights and doing cardio are a part of being the healthiest "You" you can be!” says Trey of Chicago, IL.

“What's up Mel! Long time no see! When I see plus sized women or men for that matter at the gym I think "Good for you" I think regardless of how big or small you are lifting weights and doing cardio are a part of being the healthiest "You" you can be!” says Melissa of Titusville, FL.

“My first thought is usually, "Oh my gosh, she's big. I'd feel so self conscious. I wonder if she thinks everyone is looking at her and judging. Oh man, am I judging?" And then I have the thoughts that everyone else has expressed. "It's great that she's here." And now that I think about it, I wonder if that's a little judgey, too, because does that mean I think she needs to or should better herself?” says Kat of Washington, D.C.

“If she can walk in there unashamedly and own it, then why can't I?” says Jamie of Harbour Grace, Newfoundland.

“It thrills me to be honest that we can not care about what others may think. The fact that we are aware of how important it is for us to just move and not let the stereotypes keep us from putting in work is great. At the end of the day working out for ourselves and because it brings us happiness is important. Not because we are trying to meet the world’s expectations.” says Catherine of R.I.

“I am surprised at how many people have been critical or like I don't want to look at that........I think people in the gym who are plus size should be encouraged they are trying to do something about their weight not avoid it.....it's been an interesting experience for me....I have lost over 60 pounds in just over a year and want to lose more and people are very critical of what I wear and in the change room,” says Court of Alberta, Canada.

“Movement is beautiful! I love seeing all shapes and sizes in the gym. I am hopeful that more people are getting to the gym with health in mind and not with thinness as the end goal. We live in a weight-obsessed society and the messages we receive about our bodies from a very young age are relentless. I still battle them and it scares me as a mom of 2 little girls. We have to start shifting the conversation.” says Danielle of Dublin, OH.

“I absolutely love it. Being curvy myself in today's day, there's constant degrading of women and their size. I believe we all beautiful and stunning to matter size.” says Dashania of Johannesburg, South Africa.

“‘Good on her,’ ‘Don't her thighs chafe in those shorts?? Mine would be bleeding by now!’, ‘I wonder how long she's been coming here’,” says Jen of London, U.K.

“‘YAS queen,’ ‘She has good form,’ ‘I like her leggings,’ ‘Shit, she's running faster than me,’” says Lisa of New York, N.Y.

“Yes! I'm not by myself. Where did she get her leggings?” Lindsey of Philadelphia, PA.

"Get it girl!" "At least she made it here!" Anika of Chandler, AZ.