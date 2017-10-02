What does every bottom need?

Answer:

To be covered!

This is certainly true for the most delicate of bottoms… the bottoms of babies.

Founded by Raziya Hill in her home, after having experienced life as a low-income single parent, Every Bottom Covered (EBC) is a diaper bank serving low income families in the city of Buffalo and throughout Erie County. EBC provides disposal diapers and training pants on a monthly basis to all eligible children in the household (those receiving WIC, SNAP, TANF and Medicaid).

In addition to covering bottom, EBC ensures that bottoms are properly cared for by providing wipes, diaper rash creams and similar products. To date, EBC has distributed approximately 10,000 diapers and 12,000 wipes. EBC has partnered with the Delavan Grider Community Center in order to facilitate distribution. EBC is member of the National Diaper Bank Network and has lobbied in Washington, DC for the inclusion of diaper need in funding allocated for low income families.

Evident of the need for diapers and training pants among low income households, EBC enrolled 200 children into their services during a 2 month time period. There are still plenty of bottoms needing to be covered.

www.everybottomcovered.org

To find out more about Every Bottom Covered how you can contribute or start your own diaper bank, visit: