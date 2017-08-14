We live in culture that bombards us daily with images and messages that promote negative and unhealthy sexuality. We receive unsolicited emails that contain explicit attempts to lure us into making contact with random strangers. We see images splashed across magazine covers that wouldn’t have been legal forty years ago. We see sexualized youth prancing across stages and boardwalks. Sexuality is quickly devolving from its position as a private part of life to one that is increasingly public, uncontained, and objectified.

The images and messages speak to the belief that underlies most sex anxiety: that we’re inadequate in some way. They also play into what is becoming a highly sex-addicted culture where young people, raised on pornography, are being wired to expect the instant arousal that occurs from watching these images. We’re being inundated with a belief that sexuality can and should be separated from love and relationships, which is the polar opposite mindset that defines sacred and meaningful sexuality.

These messages are not exclusive to those who watch pornography. The messages are everywhere, and they transmit the idea that every moment of sex – every kiss, every touch, every sexual encounter – should be filled with arousal and ecstasy. As with so many areas, the disparity between the culturally-induced expectation and the reality is vast. The fantasy says that we should always want sex, that we should feel aroused from moment one until completion (which, the fantasy says, means simultaneous orgasms), and that we should be fully present, meaning that our minds should never drift. The fantasy says that our partners should always know how to touch us and that we should always want to touch our partners. The fantasy says, in a nutshell, that sex should always be effortless and joyful.

For most women, the reality is very, very different. When we drop into the work and world of sacred sexuality, we peer into another story.

This new story recognizes that every moment of sexual contact contains a world of memories, past experiences, possibilities, expectations, and discoveries. The new story reveals that every moment is a new moment that can unleash a universe of pain or desire, stillness or aliveness, boredom or excitement. The new story recognizes that we can start out with zero arousal and become aroused, or we can start out with arousal and then start to think about the shopping list. The new story teaches that sex is complicated, multi-layered, and, because it touches on every realm of Self (physical, emotional, cognitive, spiritual), is our most vulnerable place.

One of the most common and most vulnerable moments for women is the feeling of sadness that often follows sex. It’s common for a woman to cry deeply and have no idea why. When we approach this moment with judgement and shame (“what’s wrong with me?” “what’s wrong with my partner?” “this isn’t normal”), the feelings become entrenched and the moment of healing is lost. But when we learn and then remind ourselves that loving sexual contact can tap into unprocessed pain and that when the sadness arrives it’s a beautiful opportunity to let it move through us, we hold that moment with completely different hands. There is a place of wordless sadness – a sadness beyond conscious or verbal story – that lives inside our bodies, and sometimes intimate, loving contact is the only thing that reaches it. There are worlds of memories, past experiences, possibilities, and expectations that live in one moment of sex, and we can only discover them when we shift from shame to curiosity.