Dior Makes Another Feminist Fashion Statement On The Runway

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first female artistic director of Dior, is back with another feminist fashion statement.
At the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, model Sasha Pivovarova opened Dior’s spring 2018 collection wearing a striped shirt that reads, “Why have there been no great women artists?”
The quote is the title of art historian Linda Nochlin’s groundbreaking essay from 1971. According to Vogue, copies of the essay were placed on every attendee’s seat at the show.
Last year, Chiuri marked her debut at Dior with a T-shirt that declared, “We should all be feminists,” which she took from the title of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2014 book and popular Tedx talk.
The T-shirt was a success, modeled by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna, and a portion of the proceeds from the shirt went to Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation. Though the shirt drew criticism for its hefty $710 price tag, we’re hoping Chiuri’s new feminist tee is a little more affordable.
