Everyone: Please Stop Bashing Red States

I was angry when Donald Trump was elected. I was disgusted that I lived in a country that could elect him. So, I made a point of distancing myself from “them,” i.e. the people that voted for him. And I wasn’t alone.

Since Trump’s election, liberals (myself included) have spent a good chunk of their time asserting their moral and intellectual superiority over conservatives. The ways they have done this vary from well written but self-righteous op-eds like “I Wish We All Could Be Californian” to jokes like this one:

timezones are literally so weird. it's almost 2017 in the blue states but 1924 in the red states 😩 pic.twitter.com/gcRLcJOIiS — pierce 🍒 (@piercespears) December 31, 2016

I’m not suggesting that we all have to disarm and show undue respect to Republicans who elected a deranged bigot. I’m not being an uptight dweeb. I get the humor behind these jokes. We were all hurt by the election, and we had to find ways of coping with it. These jokes were fine back in January. But we’re almost nine months into the Trump administration, and I’m still seeing stuff like this. As somebody who lives in a blue part in one of those red states (the “WI” one that voted Republican for the first time since 1984,) I can say that some of them hurt. It isn’t the jokes or statements in themselves that inflict pain; it’s what the jokes are meant to say. The people that live in the red ones, even the red ones that barely voted for Trump, are by and large bigots and fools who are nothing but dead weight on today’s America; the Americans who live in blue ones, even the ones that were only a few thousand votes away from voting for Trump, are the open-minded pioneers who are leading (or forcing) this country into the brave, new world. These sentiments can be seen in the Duane piece. They can be seen in Hillary Clinton’s pride in winning the most economically productive counties in the United States. And they can be seen in this tweet from an Obama Administration alumnus :

Pick 2 states: State A welcomes immigrants, expands Medicaid, invests in alt energy & invests in schools. State B doesn't. Who do u bet on? — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) September 7, 2017

If there’s a state that’s easy to pick on, it’s Kansas. It’s the embodiment of the failed conservative economic experiment, yet like madmen who keeps doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results, Kansan voters keep reelecting the same idiots to continue (mis)piloting their boat down the rapids of irrelevance. And Slavitt would say that I need to lighten up, that’s it’s only a joke in good humor (though red states seem to be on the receiving end of a lot of “good humor” these days.) But these jokes are dangerous for the long term prospects of the Democratic Party for two reasons.

The first is that these jokes highly exaggerate the backward mindedness of millions of Americans who already feel the Democratic Party looks down on them. As a matter of fact, Kansas came very close to expanding Medicaid (it took a gubernatorial veto to kill it,) and it’s an American leader in renewable energy. Moreover, Kansas, one of the reddest states in the nation, a state whose very name is synonymous with the culture wars and conservative values, nearly gave Democrats what would’ve been one of their biggest victories in the 21st century. Sam Brownback, the hyper-conservative Republican governor, was only 34,000 votes away from losing to a Democrat. And that’s in an election where Republicans gained their largest majorities since the early 20th century (Kansas would’ve been one of only two governors mansions picked up by Democrats that year.) I cannot overstate just what a record shattering tsunami the 2014 election was for Republicans, and it’s a tsunami that decimated the Democratic Party nationally and paved the way for Trump. Yet Kansan Democrats almost bucked the trend. What could happen there in 2018, with a Republican base content with the state of national politics and a Democratic base more eager to fight than ever before? But in order for Democrats win to Kansas, Kansan’s will have to at least be open to Democrats. No one is going to go to the polls thinking about Slavitt’s tweet, but they could very well go to the polls thinking “Maybe Republicans are bad, but don’t Democrats look down on me? Don’t they think I’m stupid? Maybe Republicans are the only ones who respect me and see my concerns as legitimate.” Do you think that’s stupid? Enough of these thoughts in the minds of independents and young people—young people who are often more liberal than conservative but are reluctant to vote—and Democrats will be screwed. And I want to note that these sentiments are as prevalent among voters in my home state of Wisconsin, a state that was controlled by Democrats from the bottom up as recently as 2009. I’m sure that many remain unconvinced that Kansas is a viable target for Democrats in 2018, but I can assure you that Wisconsin and Michigan are. But enough bashing of the Badger state between now and then and maybe even I’ll be tempted to stay home in 2018. Democrats can no longer say “The other guys suck, now shut up and vote for us.” They have to convince Midwesterners, and Americans everywhere, that the party leadership views them as more than gullible fools whose only value comes in the form of votes. Otherwise, this country just belongs to the Republican Party, plain and simple.

But there’s a second, and in some ways more problematic, way that red-state bashing damages the Democratic Party’s prospects: voter clustering. I mentioned before that watching my home state mocked can, at times, annoy me; it almost always lowers my opinion of my home state. I’m told that my state and most of its residents are stupid and bigoted losers, and that there’s nothing that I or anyone else can do about it. So, why should I stick around? Why shouldn’t I move to “decent” America? Of course, I couldn’t move to California: The chances I could afford a house or apartment outside of the Mojave are about as good as Martin O’Malley’s chances of moving into the White House. And Minneapolis is out of the picture: Gophers are smug and brag about voting for Clinton and having two admirable Democratic senators. But, saw off Duluth (one of the nations last white-working class Democratic holdouts) from the state and they’re suddenly as Republican as Wisconsin. Given the fact that many in the Democratic Party seem to want to lose Minnesota (apparently, if we lose Minnesota we gain Georgia,) I think that we’re making the right strategic decisions to ensure a healthy Republican majority in the state for years to come. But why not move to, say, Denver? After all, I’m told by every liberal that Denver is much better than Wisconsin, and there isn’t anything I can do about it. Denver is the city of the future; Wisconsin is a rusted out hellhole with little or no opportunity. So why not throw my arms up in defeat and move?

Voter clustering is one of the Democrats’ biggest problems. You can complain about gerrymandering House seats all you want, but the Senate is becoming more homogenous, too. Not to mention, Democrats are more often finding themselves winning the popular vote but losing the electoral college. And Republicans are becoming permanent occupants of governors mansions and taking majorities in our state legislators. We could theoretically set up a government as centralized as the U.K.’s (which would alienate voters in Colorado and Virginia,) but that’d require a constitutional amendment and for the states to willingly give up most of their power. We could also try to swap Wisconsin and Michigan for Georgia and Arizona (though I don’t see why we shouldn’t try to win all four the way Republicans have,) but this would be harder to do than many Democrats acknowledge. High-profile Democrats have spent years trying to win these areas—from Barack Obama in 2008, to Hillary Clinton in 2016, to Jon Ossoff in 2017—and they’ve failed every single time. No matter how good the Democrat is or how bad the Republican is (and in both 2016 and ‘17 the Republican candidate was...abysmal, to say the least,) voting Republican seems to be genetically ingrained into many of the people Democrats are trying to woo. None of this means it can’t be done in 2018, but it would be the very first time it’s ever been done. If the stakes in 2018 are too high to run on an ambitions message, as some Democrats have implied, then they’re far too high to ignore places we’ve won and go after places that we haven’t. So for political realists, winning back middle-America is the best option, even if does only end up being the young people and the liberal enclaves therein. But winning back middle-America is going to be tough to do if me and every voter like me is dismissed, implicitly or explicitly, as unimportant and less valuable.