Everything I need to know about business I learned from Warren Buffet

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett , also called the Oracle of Omaha, is arguably the world’s greatest investor but he is also known for his wit and wisdom in all matters from finance to life. Here are some of his quotes and how they apply to business:

1. Integrity and respect

You can’t make a good deal with a bad person.

At all times be a person with integrity and respect for others. Only work with people who also have those values.

2. Transparency

Never lie under any circumstances.

Ensure transparency in the organisation in terms of finances, logistics and communication. This will help build trust with both internal and external stakeholders.

3. Long-term planning

Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre.

Your goals should not be centered around quick profits but rather aim for long term sustainable growth. Your actions should reflect and cater to that vision.

4. Excellence

Your premium brand had better be delivering something wonderful, or it’s not going to get the business.

Strive to be disciplined in delivering excellence in all tasks as much as humanly possible.

5. Keep things simple and clean

There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult.