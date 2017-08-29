Everything is In The Pink with Rainbow Brite's Tickled Pink

The world of Rainbow Land is rich in colorful characters and lavish landscapes that have captured the hearts and imaginations of children all over the world for more than 30 years. But even in this bright and beautiful world, there are a few mysteries – and a giggly little girl named Tickled Pink is one of them.

Hallmark Cards, INC Tickled Pink

Making her first appearance in the 1985 film, Rainbow Brite and the Star Stealer, little was known about the pastel painted Color Kid, except that she had a cheek tattoo similar to that of Rainbow Brite (the tattoo vanished when the character began to pop up in the series). Over the years, there has been much speculation about the character, including that she was a possibly a grown-up version of Baby Brite.

However, this is not the case.

According to her character biography, Tickled Pink was a little girl who came to Rainbow Land on an intergalactic vacation and liked it so much she decided to stay. To make her part of the team Rainbow Brite put her in charge of the girl sprites and the pastel colors of the universe (hence why she is more colorful than the other Color Kids). The only movie character to get her own official doll in the 80s, Hallmark is celebrating the colorful cutie by releasing an all-new doll of her in their new vintage inspired collection. At 18” the doll joins the previously released Rainbow Brite and Stormy and is every bit as cute and colorful as her 12” 80s counterpart (though she’s still missing the cheek tattoo). The doll is joined by an all new book, Tickled Pink and the No Giggle Zone, written by Melissa Woo with art by Master Artist, Jack Pullan, and the first female sprite in the new collection, Tickled Pink’s own, Dee Lite.

Hallmarked Cards, INC Tickled Pink Doll, Book, and Dee Lite Sprite

There is also a plethora of new Rainbow Brite merchandise hitting the stands as well: snap bracelets, a Christmas ornament (Hallmark Keepsake), and even a mini-arcade game from Coleco based on "The Beginning of Rainbow Land."

To say I’m impressed with Hallmark would be an understatement. After so many revivals that, while cute, fell short of who and what Rainbow Brite stands for as a brand, this one is thriving. Peter Martin and all those involved with the property have managed to tap into that magic area that not only pulls in the fans of the original line but also the children of today.

It’s wonderful and, for me, it’s been a whole new life for a character, whom as a child, I considered to be one of my best friends. Every product Hallmark has released over the past two years has been better and brighter than the one before it. I can’t wait to see what they do next!