Everything you must know about 4K Projectors

Are you planning to buy a 4K projector for your house? Have you done enough research on this type of projectors? If your answers are yes and no for the questions asked then allow us to help you know about the 4K projectors — so that you can make a wise decision.

A lot of people get confused between an Ultra-high-definition or UHDTV and a 4K projector. So, first things first; there is a clear difference between these two, And that is that a UHDTV's horizontal screen resolution is either on the order of 4000 pixels or 800 pixels. On the other hand, the screen resolution order of a 4k projector is 4096 x 2160.

Display of the newest version of high definition projection is smoother as compared to almost all the options that are available in the market. Excellent picture quality and lifelike experience are also guaranteed.

A Digital Light Processing Chip or DLP chip has 4 million mirrors and Displays 8 million pixels on the screen.

It will not be wrong to say this chip is made by incorporating innovation and magic as this 0.67. This chip can create two unique pixels which are done by switching for like 9,000 times per second. Isn't this mind blowing?

Now let us have a look on some best 4k projectors available in the market. The numbering, however, is entirely random and does not rate the models and companies.

1. Viewsonic PJD 7828HOL

If you own a small place, then you got to choose Viewsonic PJD7828HOL. And don't worry about the image quality because this projector offers solid contrast, bright images and full HD resolution of course. The remote is not too nice though, and the colours might seem a little less accurate.

2. Optoma HD142X

Accurate colours, full HO resolutions and solid contrast are some of the many qualities of an Optoma HD142X. It is also one of the least expensive among other options.

However, you might notice somewhat lighter black levels, and there are no analogue video inputs present.

3. JVC DLAX500R

This projector is capable of supporting an upconversion of 2 to 4K. And there is a wide variety of content available on JVC DLAX500R. It is user-friendly and also includes a smartphone application. This is one of the most brilliant options available in the market.

4. BenO HT2050

This projector has an excellent picture quality. The black levels are on point and do not seem off at all. BenO HT2050 is one of the affordable projectors available in market competitive price.

5. Sony VPLVW365ES

More detailed and this project offers the higher quality image. The colour accuracy is balanced, and the styling is sleek and modern.