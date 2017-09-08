Everything You Need to Know About Black Friday & Cyber Monday in 2017

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two terms that have canonized the colloquial holiday shopping season, pitting the demographic into two shopping statistics: Brick-and-mortar and online shopping. But they could very well merge into one metric as trendsetting shoppers change the gambit of how the holiday shopping season ebbs and flows.

It all starts with Black Friday – the first Friday following Thanksgiving. This is typically the busiest time of the year for retailers, with most sales taking place offline in a brick and mortar setting. But the Monday that follows is the largest online shopping holiday of the year, an event that has become so profitable it’s earned the name “Cyber Monday.”

The four-day span of Friday through Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday represents the pinnacle of the holiday shopping rush for retailers. During these four short days, most retailers do more business than they do the other 361 days of the year. As you might suspect, e-tailers scramble to grab a slice of the holiday shopping pie during the most profitable weekend of the year for e-commerce.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday for 2017. Get ready to gear up, because it’s shaping up to be another record-setting year for e-commerce.

Nearly Half of Holiday Spending Will Be Online in 2017

A recent Fortune report, culling stats from a ComScore survey, reveals that approximately 51% of all holiday shopping will be done online this year—with much of it occurring during the Black Friday weekend—representing an increase from 48% last year. The study also finds that 150 million shoppers in the U.S. plan on doing at least some form of holiday shopping online in 2017.

Putting into perspective just how massive Cyber Monday will be this year, an Adobe Digital Insights report from last year found that this e-commerce shopping holiday generated $3.39 billion in online spending, representing an increase of 10.2% from 2015, outpacing online spending over Black Friday ($3.34 billion) by a thin margin. For 2017, this gap is expected to widen by 5% of more.

Holiday Sales Set to Soar in 2017

Holiday sales are going to increase for 2017, with big name retailers raking the farm. Amazon dominates with $82.7 billion in sales over last year’s holiday rush, an uptick of 15.8% from 2015; Walmart is in second place with $12.5 billion and a similar 15% increase in sales from the year prior.

The New York Times reports that Walmart has upped the ante for this year, and is now offering more than 50 million products on its website/marketplace, reporting a healthy 63% in growth for Q3, 2017. Spurring this growth is Walmart’s $3.3 billion acquisition of the Jet marketplace, a deal that was cemented last year to help put Walmart in better contention with Amazon.

Still, all that the other retailers can do is play the game of catch-up when trying to compete with Amazon, which logged $136 billion in e-commerce sales last year, tallying more than half of all online purchases. When all is said and done, Amazon gets 51% of the e-commerce holiday surge, with Walmart making a 16% grab, Target securing a meager 3% stake and Macy’s attracting a humble 2% of the haul.

Business Insider

Last year on Thanksgiving, holiday sales raked in more than $1 billion, with mobile devices accounting for $449 million of that haul. Think tanks are predicting that this number will double in 2017, as spending swells to a minimum estimate of $25.6 billion from November 1st through December 20th (based on 2016’s numbers).

Unsurprisingly, a healthy chunk of these sales come during just four days of the year: Black Friday through Cyber Monday. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales will represent as much as 30% of the annual grab for most retailers, regardless of whether they are online-only or are brick and mortar.

According to eMarketer, “US retail ecommerce sales jumped 17.8% during the 2016 holiday season, a phenomenal rate that helped push total retail sales up 4.8%. For the 2017 holiday season, eMarketer expects ecommerce to climb 15.8%, while total retail growth will slow to 2.0%.”

Majority of Spending Occurs During This Four-Day Span

Shoppers tend to procrastinate when it comes to the holidays. Over the past two years, such has been the case, often because many are anxiously padding their wallets and waiting for last minute deals and the signature price slashes that are synonymous with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A Slice Intelligence report finds that most online shoppers spent about 50% of their holiday money on or around the weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday (or slightly before) in 2015 and in 2016, making it easy to predict that this trend will continue in 2017.

Slice Intelligence

During the holiday shopping season over the past two years, Slice Intelligence has also found that online sales have grown by 20% year-over-year. While the think tank does not make any predictions on overall growth for 2017, it’s safe to predict that year-over-year growth will range from 10% to 20%.

Slice Intelligence

Return Rate on Holiday Purchases as High as 40%

Online retailers need to be as prepared as possible prior to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rushes. And not just in the sense that they need to ensure adequate stock with inventory and an employee base that’s large enough to make their logistics efficient, but also because a steady stream of inbound product returns will most certainly follow.

A Wall Street Journal report finds that one-third of products bought online are ultimately returned by shoppers, with a related report from Web Retailer showing that between 26% and 40% of all products purchased during the holiday rush will be returned.

Web Retailer

Given such statistics on product returns, it’s presumable to estimate that more than $3 billion in goods will be returned to online stores this year in the aftermath of the holiday shopping rush, with UPS estimating that more than 1.3 million packages will be shipped back to retailers during National Returns Day, which takes place on January 5th, 2018. Over the course of the seven days that follow, UPS says that more than 5.8 million packages will be returned.

Apparel Most Popular Item Purchased

Apparel is the most popular item that’s purchased during this colloquial holiday shopping rush, according to ComScore, generating almost $500 million in purchases last year, a trend that will continue this year. Apparel accounts for about 67% of shopper spending over the holidays, with electronics, food and beverage, and entertainment vying for the next three positions of most purchased items between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

ComScore

Most shopping is split between where shoppers choose to spend their money, with local stores getting their even stake of the holiday treasure chest. For example, 85% of children’s toys and games are purchased online during the four-day shopping span that follows Thanksgiving, whereas just 47% of electronics are bought online during this time (namely because shoppers want to touch/feel the electronics as well as see/use/interact with them in person before making a purchase).

Big Box Retailers Make Bank

Big box retailers still haul in the most loot during this shopping rush. For example, Amazon took in 37% of Black Friday purchases back in 2013 while larger brick and mortar retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart dominated local shopping, effectively sharing the top three percentages.

Basically, brick and mortar rules the Black Friday roost, whereas online marketplaces reign over the realm during Cyber Monday. Even though 3 million more people shopped online during Black Friday in 2016 than in 2015, the sheer volume of local shoppers (estimated at 154 million), outpaces Cyber Monday by a large margin.

Mobile Holiday Shopping Wider Spread

Mobile shopping is making headway in recent years, with 50% of shoppers using their mobile devices to surf the web; 30% used them to make purchases at various online retailers. The most telling fact is that mobile sales accounted for 21% of all holiday shopping in 2016, helping generate a record-setting $79.2 billion in revenue between November 1st and December 20th of that year.

All told, Tech Crunch reports that 65% of purchases over the 2016 holiday shopping season were made from desktops, while mobile devices helped generate 53% of overall visits. Smartphones resulted in 44% of visits and 25% of purchases, underscoring the need for e-tailers to offer a mobile optimized shopping experience. Tablets, by comparison, notched just 12% of all sales, highlighting the growing disparity between mobile devices (smartphones vs. tablets) and their relative conversion funnels.

What to Expect in 2017

What type of overall sales volume can we expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2017? This Adobe Insights chart, courtesy of Black Friday, provides a better picture of what’s to come.

BlackFriday.com, Adobe Digital Insights

Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday in 2014, $6.46 billion in sales occurred, with that number increasing to $7.54 billion in 2015, and going up again to $8.72 billion in 2016. This pattern of year-over-year growth strongly suggests that 2017 could set the record as the first $10 billion-plus Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend in e-commerce history.

Of course, we all know who will be cracking the pricey bubbly once New Year’s Eve comes around, none other than one of the world’s richest—and soon to be richer—man: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Hey, I’d be opening up some fine champagne, too, if I knew that 51% of all holiday sales were going to line my pockets this year.

