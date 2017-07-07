Everything You Need to Know About futures io

Futures io, also known as ‘Big Mike Trading Platform’, is currently the largest community in the world involved in the trading of futures. The company was established and is currently owned by Mike Boulter, who decided to offer a platform which differentiates itself from other sites. Today, most trading sites can be characterized by integrity issues, with many of them out to prey on traders.

The Trading Newcomers

It is obvious that established traders will have more knowledge compared to the newcomers. For that reason, they use it to their advantage and attack new users. For example, when someone joins these trading forums and asks a question, they would be attacked by other experienced traders. You would hear them say the question they asked is stupid and accuse them of having a hidden agenda. On these trading forums, you are not supposed to ask a question which was discussed before, lest you will find yourself on the receiving end of abuse. Futures io trading forum does not allow these demeaning behaviors among its users. Futures io trading platform creates a positive, friendly and forward thinking community where member traders have the opportunity to discuss everything regarding trading of futures. In fact, you will find friendly members at futures io who are always ready to help others.

Community Behavior

If a member decides to attack another user, that abusive post will be deleted and they will get banned if they continue with that unacceptable behavior. That is why futures io trading forum is largely considered to be a friendly site for all traders. Most trading sites attract vendors that are unscrupulous and whose aim is to attack new users with good intention. Future io has put in place measures to identify unscrupulous vendors who pose as active members. Most of the time, these vendors would ask a fake question about a product or service so that it could attract attention from other traders. On other sites, these vendors would post misleading reviews that are inaccurate with the aim of preying at new users. This kind of behavior is not acceptable at futures io, which makes it a safe site. With that said, it does not mean that debate among users is not allowed in futures io. Futures io allows members to have discussions without singling out a member for unfair criticism.

Mentors and Reviews

Mike Boulter goal of starting futures io, was to bring integrity and help traders. This is rarely the case with other trading sites that you will find out there. Mike Boulter aims to differentiate his trading company from other mediocre sites through quality presentations with accurate content. Mike Boulter has done an incredible job to avoid gimmicks and hype that are common with other trading sites, instead focusing on quality education. If you are involved with trading futures, you would agree that it is not a walk in the park. However, you don’t have to worry so much about succeeding in trading with a site like futures io. This trading site offers you the trading mentors, quality educational content and support system to make sure you have all the ingredients needed to succeed as a trader. In case you are looking for trading reviews, you don’t have to worry about fake reviews at futures io. Futures io is well moderated so that members can get quality reviews regarding trading strategies, brokers and indicator packages.

Futures io True Edge Awards

What makes futures io stand out from the rest is the high standards which govern their community members. Mike Boulter has put in place a code of conduct which helps to regulate the behavior of members, where trolling and rude behavior is unacceptable. In addition, Futures io has put in place a high standard which helps to govern their partners and products they recommend to members. Futures io have come up with True Edge Awards, which consist of the best trading services and products which have been nominated by members. Members usually submit their nominees based on different categories like best broker, best member and best product. After the nominations,futures io members are allowed to vote for best choice in each category. Winners in each category are ranked from first to third, with gold, silver and bronze awarded for positions 1,2 and 3 respectively.

Trading Webinars & Tools