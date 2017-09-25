Everything’s Under Control – If You Know How to Control Things

Being a manager means, among other things, being in control of your area of responsibility. But what exactly does that mean – and how do you know if you’re really controlling everything you’re supposed to control?

Control is a tricky word with heavy baggage, especially when you’re a leader. It’s associated with distrust (“control freak”) and an authoritarian leadership style. However, for you as a manager, being in control is an essential element of being in charge. Therefore, the question isn’t whether you should be in control, but how.

Control: What does it mean for leaders?

If you’re in a leadership position, the chief purpose of control is having a regular verification process in place: You regularly want to make sure…

that the plans to reach your objectives are being executed on time and on budget,

that you have an overview of the resources and costs you spend, and

that your direct reports are motivated, have the tools and resources they need, and are working productively.

In short: You want to be up-to-date on the current status of everything within your area of responsibility, not more, not less. This isn’t an optional extra: If you don’t know the details of what’s going on, you can’t interfere if things are going in the wrong direction.

The elements of control

How do you gain control as a manager – and how do you keep it? As it turns out, control is made of four building blocks, all of which play a vital role:

1. Planning An indispensable requirement for being in control is that you have a detailed plan regarding the projects you’re assuming responsibility for. Simply put, you need to have meaningful answers for all of the following questions:

What is the purpose of this project?

What, in detail, needs to be done, to serve this purpose?

How many people do you need to accomplish this? Which specific skills are crucial for a successful completion of the individual tasks? Who in your team possesses those skills?

Which dependencies, potential risks, and restrictions do you have to bear in mind?

2. Establishing standards Once you have a plan for your project, you need to define how you want to measure its performance during the implementation and its success after completion. In order to do that, you need to define a specific desired outcome for the overall project as well as individual targets for each milestone.

3. Monitoring performance You have a plan and you have detailed objectives for the project and its different phases. Now you need to set up a mechanism to monitor the performance of your processes. There are two main ways to do that:

Communication: You either get regular reports regarding the current project status – or you have personal meetings with your direct reports to discuss the progress.

Measurement: If there are aspects you can measure (e.g. spent resources), you should keep on top of those numbers so you can react quickly if, say, you’re spending a lot more money than you budgeted for.

4. Taking corrective action This is what control is all about: Being able to notice if your plans and the actual performance at any stage of your project are in sync – and doing something about it if they’re not. If you, as a manager, detect any deviation from your implementation plan, you need to make a decision, based on the answers to the following questions:

What needs to be done to rectify the situation?

Are you authorized to initiate this by yourself or do you need to involve someone else?

What are the necessary steps to be taken – and who is best suited to execute them?

What does this mean for the timing and the budget of the project? Do you have to adjust your plan? Can you still reach your objectives?

This, of course, is just a brief overview that barely scratches the surface of all the intricacies that are involved in a complex subject as control. But it’s an overview nonetheless – and hopefully, it has given you some food for thought: Sometimes, it’s helpful to look at a topic from a bird’s eye view before you delve into its details.

