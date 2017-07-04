Evocative Sylva Dean and Me Performances in Italy for Venice Biennale

Clad in the minimal geometric patterns of re-purposed milk cartons, face obscured by theatrical mask, Sylva Dean and me creates performances un-tethered from spectacle. Entering scenes gracefully and gently, often unseen, Sylva Dean and Me consists of Guardians flanking the central figure, all identity-free, offering a blank slate from which audiences can approach each individual performance.

Encountering the spectral figures forming Sylva Dean and Me registers as awe-inducing and humanizing. For the Venice Biennale, the figures are taking to the streets of Italy in Venice and beyond. During the months of June and July, Sylva Dean and Me have performed in Museo d'Arte Moderna, Gallerate; Galleria d'Arte Moderna, Milano; Pinacoteca Provinciale, Bari; and on July 4th performances will take place over the course of ten hours in the canals and streets surrounding the Biennale.

image courtesy the artist Sylva Dean and Me, Itinerant Festival, Queens, NY

Assuming hidden identities as the broadest form of humanism and equality, Sylva Dean and Me is striving for a point of commonality: a departure point from which the observer can form their own attachments and psychological associations. Forming a performative tabula rasa, Ruminating on the every present "otherness" of being unique individuals, Sylva Dean and Me's graceful performances both engage spectators and create delineated space for separation. One pivotal facet of the performance is the silent, gesture-based communicative style Sylva Dean and Me assumes with observers and interlocutors. By freeing the avenues of communication from distinct language and vocabulary, the performances speak across the broad wealth of accumulated human experience.

image courtesy the artist Sylva Dean and Me, attending party - Troma