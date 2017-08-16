Evolving Out Loud: Where Comedy Meets Transformation

“I found out about this three weeks ago from Facebook,” said half the people I spoke to at the Evolving Out Loud event.

What propelled them to come though?

Change, growth, fun, breakthroughs, healing, expansion, and transformation were amongst the common answers I heard.

1400 people filled up the Alex Theatre in Glendale as Kyle Cease delivered a spontaneous, insightful, meditative, and mind expansive 2-day event.

As we all came to our seats, the theatre lights dimmed until it was dark.

This video began to play:

Applause filled the room as Kyle Cease, former stand-up comic with two #1 Comedy Central specials, entered from stage right.

From the get-go, Kyle was entirely spontaneous.

It was obvious that he actually didn’t rehearse anything.

It was astonishing how amazing he was.

It was refreshing to see the power of spontaneity.

It wasn’t like attending any other seminar, event, or workshop with a rehearsed speech or presentation slides.

The only thing that was clear on the agenda were start, finish, and break times.

Everything in between was open to spontaneity.

Kyle blended stories with personal development along with audience exercises to engage people at a deeper level.

He’d also make us all laugh quite often.

One moment in particular was mid-sentence when he reached for his water bottle.

He opened it, but then placed it back down.

“I think I just saw some people with OCD freak out. ‘Why didn’t he drink any water? Why’d he just put it down, with an open lid?’ Well guess what!” he said as he picked up the water and poured it on the floor. The audience began laughing. Then he took off his shoe and slid up one of his shirt sleeves. He joked about imperfection, celebrating it in a comedic way, reassuring the audience the silliness of needing things to be perfect all the time.

Some of the key messages he shared included:

“Become so good they can’t ignore you. I don’t want a bunch of followers. I want a bunch of co-creators to change the world with.”

“The ego tries to get rid of the ego. The ego says, ‘I’m going to get in the moment later. I’m going to love myself more,’ which is silly, because you already are love.”

“Make sure you have internal success first, not just external success.”

At some point, Kyle turned to the audience for questions.

The woman who was chosen asked a question about mid-life crisis. “What is it?”

“A man-made invention created by the ego to describe a moment of transformation,” he responded. “You’re doing new things, having new thoughts, making changes.”

Kyle’s attitude and constant reminder throughout the entire event was to love and enjoy whatever you’re doing.

Sometimes when Kyle was speaking to someone in the audience and they would respond with something like “I don’t know”, Kyle would encourage them to say, “and I love it!”

Kyle Cease Kyle saying, “...and I love it!”

Kyle also brought a guest, his friend Harold, to entertain the crowd with songs made up on the spot.

Taking audience suggestions, Harold began singing and playing the guitar, being an example of how profound and easy it is to be in the spontaneous flow.

Kyle Cease Harold performing.

A core central theme I felt Kyle wanted to instill in the audience was to have trust and faith in life.

He mentioned how he plays the “I am the Universe” game with his private clients.

He asked the audience to imagine every time we wanted something and made an excuse for why we couldn’t do what we wanted, the Universal flow of abundance, support and creativity just leaves stating, “Ok, good luck.”

He suggested that instead, we go on a rant about all the things we want to create, enjoy, give, experience in life.

He calls this exercise the Kylego (pronounced kah-leg-oh).

Instead of stating things from a future perspective looking back unto the present, Kyle guided everybody to state everything we want to do in the future as if we’ve done it already.

It was exciting to see peoples’ faces light up so quickly doing this exercise.

Some had breakthroughs within five minutes of the exercise.

One of the people I was partnered with actually paused to write down what he said, because he was in such a flow that he surprised himself and wanted to capture it.

Kyle also emphasized the value of daily meditation.

In fact, he had multiple meditation breaks where the room fell silent and still for about 30 minutes at a time.

Many people who’d never meditated before said that being in the stillness alone was profound.

Kyle asked for the audience’s commitment to meditate every day for the next 90 days.

“If you’re not going to meditate for you, do it for others,” he said.

My favorite core message from Kyle’s event was to “fall in love with not knowing”.

He embodied the message so well; I mean, he didn’t have any of it rehearsed.

He encouraged everyone to be willing to do it wrong.

He even wrote a #1 best-selling book titled “I Hope I Screw This Up: Falling In Love With Your Fears Can Change The World”.