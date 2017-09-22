Examining Bellator 183

As if names like Benson Henderson, Roy Nelson, and Lorenz Larkin aren’t exciting enough, Bellator MMA is bringing its flying cage to the SAP Center in San Jose this Saturday, September 23 (9 P.M. EST, Spike TV).

Already a staple at Bellator’s European shows, the unique apparatus will descend from the arena ceiling prior to the Bellator 183 card, immediately following the kickboxing portion of the crossover combat-sports event.

Bellator MMA

Like many of its marquee fight cards, Bellator 183 features many of the promotion’s top fighters. However, there will be no titles on the line. Instead, Bellator has loaded the event with big names, many desperately in need of wins.

Topping the Bellator 183 card is Benson Henderson, a former UFC champion, who has gone just 1-2 since signing with Bellator in 2016. Henderson (24-7 MMA), who will make his first appearance in 2017, has fallen short in two title shots with Bellator (at both welterweight and lightweight). And, while the homegrown Patricky Freire (17-8 MMA, 10-7 Bellator) is a formidable foe, Henderson’s skillset should prove to be superior in all facets of MMA.

Expect Benson Henderson to take this bout by decision.

Like Henderson, heavyweight Roy Nelson is another import from the UFC, having recently signed with Bellator four months ago.

A former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, while the show still aired on Spike TV, Nelson (24-12 MMA, 0-0 Bellator) enters the Bellator cage coming off a loss in his most recent appearance. However, Nelson, who has won just three of his last 10 contests, is always dangerous, and bolsters Bellator’s growing heavyweight division, a weight class that is currently without a champion.

For his debut fight with Bellator, Nelson has been pitted against Javy Ayala (10-5 MMA, 5-2 Bellator), a rather unknown mixed martial artist who owns an impressive KO victory over Sergei Kharitonov.

When it comes to heavyweights, one punch can often make a difference, but Nelson is too experienced to rush into Ayala’s wheelhouse, and he’ll hunt for the knockout throughout the 15-minute affair. Still, this one will likely go the distance, with Nelson earning the decision victory.

Also looking for his first Bellator win is former title challenger Lorenz Larkin (18-6 MMA, 0-1 Bellator), who takes on the heavy hitting Paul Daley (39-15-2 MMA, 4-2 Bellator).

Dropping a lopsided decision to champion Douglas Lima on the Bellator NYC pay-per-view card, Larkin brings his kickboxing based MMA game back to the cage. A win could easily propel him back into a second title shot, but he’ll need to do so impressively, as Daley has faced some of the best competition that 170 pounds has to offer.

Should Larkin win, and should Rory MacDonald dethrone Lima when they meet on January 20, 2018 at the LA Forum, it’s quite feasible that the “Monsoon” earns another crack at the title.

Look for Larkin to take this bout via decision, using his leg kicks to keep Daley’s offensive output at bay.

Finally, it’s highly touted prospect Aaron Pico, who opens up the Bellator 183 main card. Calling a mulligan on a disastrous start to his MMA career -- Pico was forced to tap out to a guillotine choke just 24 seconds into his mixed martial arts debut -- Pico (0-1 MMA, 0-1 Bellator), a world class wrestling standout, is dropping down to featherweight to take on Justin Linn (7-3 MMA, 0-0 Bellator).

With the benefit of experience, albeit brief, Pico will not make the crucial mistakes he did in June at Madison Square Garden. Instead, he’ll come out patient and soak up the atmosphere before pouring on the offense.

Superior on the ground, it is on the feet where Pico will need to show major improvements, protecting himself in the striking exchanges, while avoiding his opponent’s best shots.

Should he outlast Linn early on, Pico has the advantages of youth and athleticism, and should be able to finish the fight, either by TKO or submission, before the final bell rings.