Examining Qatar and Threats to Europe and the UK

It has been well-documented and stated by experts and world leaders, including President Trump, that Qatar plays a significant and active role in supporting extremism in the region.

Nevertheless, it is critical to point out that these types of support for extremist groups and their affiliates are posing serious threats to Europe, specifically the UK, as well.

When it comes to the Europe and specifically Britain, a report published by the Henry Jackson Society pointed out, according to the Guardian “the Qatari-funded Al-Muntada Trust has been connected with a number of mosques where radicalisation has taken place. Specifically, in the case of a group of young British men from Cardiff, it has been suggested that “attendance at the al-Muntada-linked Al-Manar Mosque was significant in their radicalisation and decision to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State””.

Qatar In Check features some interviews and reports conducted with Western experts on Qatar. When an American expert on Qatar an former national security advisor was asked by CNN “So how big of a player is Qatar?” he points out that “Qatar is at the center of this. Qatar has now taken its place in the lead of countries that supporting Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda related groups.

The support for Islamic extremism appears to come from high up “Well, these are decisions made at the top, and so Qatar operates as a monarchy, its officials, its activities follow the orders of the government, and to the extent that there is a policy of supporting extremists in the region. That’s the policy that comes from Qatar”.

Another former U.S. national security advisor to former president, stated “Qatar has emerged from under the previous Emir, from being relatively obscure minor player to a position of preeminent”.

In addition, according to the Parliament Magazine “Europe is feeling the impact of Qatar’s behaviour and Europe’s institutions need to give more attention to the matter. Four states in the region, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have implemented a range of diplomatic and economic measures that signal their dissatisfaction with Qatar while applying pressure upon the government to change its behaviour.

This is not a local spat. Qatar’s failure to take any effective action to prevent funding and allow extremists to operate freely has a major impact on European and global security.”

The US Congress was long before aware that “Qatari-based charities were helping move and launder money linked to al Qaeda, providing employment and documentation for key figures in the operation”.

Recently, British Prime Minister Theresa May supported the UAE and urged Qatar to fight terrorism. Other world leaders have offered support for Saudi Arabia, UAE and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to counter Qatar. President Trump stated "The nation of Qatar unfortunately has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level…So we had a decision to make, do we take the easy road or do we finally take a hard but necessary action. We have to stop the funding of terrorism. I decided ... the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding."

It is incumbent on Europe, and particularly the UK, to work closely with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to counter Qatar’s support for extremism.

