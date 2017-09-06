Exclusive: Break The Fever With MUTEMATH’s New Single

In just a few days, Grammy-nominated alternative rock outfit MUTEMATH will release their fifth studio album, Play Dead. Incorporating rock and electro-pop elements, Play Dead showcases how diverse the band can be. Today we are thrilled to share the latest single from the album, “Break The Fever,” exclusively here on HuffPost. With glistening synths and spell-binding vocals, it’s the perfect midweek pick-me-up that you didn’t even know you needed. Give it a spin below!

Lyrically, “Break The Fever” discusses the noise and internal battles lead singer Paul Meany has to face. With each new day and new experience, voices find their way in his head, giving unsolicited arguments about what he should do next. Needless to say, it’s crippling. “Break The Fever” pushes the idea that with these internal struggles, ultimately you’re in charge of how things will go. With this concept in mind, the track played an important role in the overall shaping of Play Dead. Meany expands:

“The whole mantra of this album came from this song in the line "play dead, don't be afraid tonight." Playing dead became a picture of meditation for me. How to turn off the noise and realign myself back to a sense of wellbeing. How to evade the very thing that's trying to kill me. Thoughts. If I can get control of those, I've got a chance."

It may feel like summer is over, but with “Break The Fever,” the party has only just begun! Play Death will be released this Friday, September 8th, and is available for pre-order here. Next week the band will be heading out on tour in support of the album on September 14th in Boston and will wrap on October 31st in Chicago. Check out the full list of dates below and for more information, head on over to www.mutemath.com.

PLAY DEAD LIVE U.S. Tour Dates

September 14th –Boston, MA – House of Blues

September 15th – New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 16th – Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's

September 17th – Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

September 19th – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

September 20th – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

September 22nd – Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

September 23rd – Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson

September 24th – Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

September 25th – Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

September 27th – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

September 29th – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

September 30th – St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

October 2nd – Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

October 3rd – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

October 4th – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

October 6th – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Weekend One Only)

October 7th – Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 8th – Tulsa, OK - Brady Theatre

October 10th – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 12th – San Diego, CA - House of Blues

October 13th – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 14th – Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

October 15th – San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

October 18th – Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 19th – Seattle, MA - Showbox SoDo

October 21st – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 22nd – Denver ,CO - The Ogden

October 24th – St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

October 25th – Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center

October 27th – Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

October 31st – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

