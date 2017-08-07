Exclusive: Craig Wedren Announces First Solo Album In Six Years, Releases Title Track “Adult Desire”

If the name Craig Wedren rings a bell, it could be for a multitude of reasons. Wedren was the former frontman of post-hardcore trailblazers, Shudder To Think, who played a crucial role in the historical DC post-hardcore scene and influenced illustrious bands such as Deftones, Incubus, and Cursive. After the band’s temporary split in 1998, Wedren pursued a solo career which would prove promising, leading to three solo records and work as a composer, scoring a variety of popular feature films and television series including Reno 911! Miami, School of Rock, Wet Hot American Summer, and United States of Tara. If you’re an avid Netflix watcher, at some point you’ve already heard Wedren’s work as a composer/producer, having created the soundtrack/score for Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp, and GLOW. His latest project, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, is the third chapter in the franchise series which was released last Friday on Netflix.

*Note: if you haven’t watched WHAS: First Day Of Camp, this is your warning for spoilers ahead.*

WHAS: First Day Of Camp served as a prequel to the 2001 movie where the original actors reprised their roles and returned to Camp Firewood. In WHAS: First Day Of Camp, the viewer is given more background to storylines while also introduced to a few new characters including Jason Schwartzman (Coconut Records, The Grand Budapest Hotel) as men’s camp director Greg and Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) as reclusive rock star Eric. At the end of the prequel season, both characters are shot and killed by the U.S. government - or so we think (we know Pine somehow survives, hitching a ride to New York). In WHAS: Ten Year’s Later, which as self-explained takes place ten years after the movie, both characters reappear, alive and well, performing as musicians to pay their bills. We won’t spoil how both characters come back to life, you’ll have to watch WHAS: Ten Year’s Later yourself for that; however, we are excited to share footage from the show featuring Pine and Schwartzman performing under their fictional stage name, Soul Glimmer. The clip shows the duo singing “Ontario Moon,” a track written by Wedren himself which he refers to as “the godforsaken jam band-y coffee house faux-troubadour codswallop I had to endure in order to hang out with my friends who went in for that sort of thing in the early 90s.” Check out the clip of “Ontario Moon” with Pine and Schwartzman in the video below.

Being well versed in all genres and styles of music, Wedren has an innate ability to shift his sound and mirror the genres of the time period connected to a project. For Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Wedren is joined by Jefferson Friedman and Matt Novack (members of Craig's Pink Ape composing team) creating a soundtrack that mirrors the best (and worst) of the 1990s grunge scene. On his work for Wet Hot American Summer, Wedren shares, “The only thing more in our collective (by which I mean me, David Wain, Michael Showalter, and a lot of the cast) DNA than Jewish Summer Camp in the early-80s, is living in NYC in the early-90s, in our early twenties. To basically get to combine BOTH of those things, and work on it together in a single project, AND that project is Wet Hot American Summer, well..you can just imagine.”

Wedren’s film and television projects have been in the spotlight lately, and for good reason, but the multi-talented musician has been actively creating music for himself. Although it’s been six years since Wedren has released an album of his own, today we’re excited to share that a new solo album, titled Adult Desire, is on it’s way. Though the album won’t be released until this October, we are thrilled to give fans their first listen of the album’s title track. Wedren refers to the track as ‘domestic surrealism,’ as Adult Desire is the first record he’s made since moving to Los Angeles and becoming a father. “It’s about the strange magnificence of family, home, and age, and the weirdness of the mundane - kind of like the way David Lynch holds for just-too long on a shot of a lawn, turning it into something monstrous and beautiful,” shares Wedren. “It’s basically a freaky love-letter to my wife and to my life; and of course, to our son.” Get your first listen of “Adult Desire” in the video below.

What separates Wedren’s music from others is his ability to connect with people about the things they most deeply value and desire. Wedren shares with us, “I want to be an artist who can pick and choose what I most want to do, with whom I most want to do it, and to know that when I release an album or put out music, there will be an audience of listeners there to participate.” The album is sure to include tracks like “Adult Desire” that are both personal yet perplexing and we can’t wait to hear more from this remarkable artist.

Fans in the New York area can catch Wedren’s “Sabbath Session” show, which are “ambient choral music performances good for meditation and dreaming,” in Brooklyn tonight at 8pm at OPS Pizza. For more information on the show, click here.

Want more from Wedren and Wet Hot American Summer? Head on over to Soundcloud here to stream all of the original songs from the franchise.