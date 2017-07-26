Exclusive: Hear 2 Tracks By Composer Michael Gatt From Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Blood Drive’

Tonight there is a new episode of Syfy’s Blood Drive titled “The Gentlemen’s Agreement” and to celebrate we are sharing 2 exclusive tracks by the show’s composer Michael Gatt . Some of Michael’s other credits include NU Skool Records, Superhuman and Level Up. The tracks from tonight’s episode are titled “Stubborn” and “Channel 694”.

To get an inside glimpse of how Michael went about creating these tracks he also shared the below behind the scenes video and says, "I really enjoyed scoring on this episode because at this point in the series we really know the characters and the turns they take are both at times hilarious and demented, a.k.a. BLOOD DRIVE! As well, I broke some my of own rules with the score, allowing for a classic orchestral approach on some of the cues in addition to the very heavy and unconventional distorted drums, guitars and synths that define the overall sound of the show.”