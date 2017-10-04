Exclusive Mix: ANNA shares photo diary from her debut gig at Paradise Ibiza.

ANNA, twenty years after starting to dj in her father’s nightclub in the countryside outside Sao Paulo, played her debut set at Paradise DC-10. This year has been seen as a breakthrough year by her and her team, with appearances at Ultra Music Miami, Movement (Detroit), and Awakenings. Ahead of her upcoming U.S. tour dates, ANNA has shared an exclusive mix and photo diary of her night at Paradise.

8 -11pm

“I’ve just landed in Ibiza for one of the most important parties on the island, Jamie Jones’ Paradise at DC-10. Also a huge step in my career.

When I check into a hotel before a gig, I always have a little ritual. Firstly, I check the latest promos in my inbox to make sure I haven’t missed anything. It’s really important to use the time at hotels to do this research and generally optimise your time while being on the road. This is important as it means I can use my time back at home in Barcelona for being in my studio and having time out with my husband and friends – so important for keeping balanced in this crazy job.

Before gigs I will always do a Transcendental Meditation (TM). I learnt the technique six years ago and find it invaluable in focusing my mind and calming me before a gig.

Then it’s time to get ready and head to the club. As I’m getting ready, I can feel the excitement start to build, without trying to overthink it too much. There are always so many unknowns with DJ gigs. “

11:30pm

“It’s midnight and we’ve just arrived at DC-10. It may be difficult to believe, but this is actually my first time ever at the club. Having moved to Europe two years ago, I first visited Ibiza in 2013 to DJ, meaning any opportunities to check out clubs around the island were limited and different to going there purely for raving. Immediately I have a special feeling for the place and the excited vibe in the air. Before a DJ gig in Ibiza (or any night out really!) it’s customary to have a shot of hierbas, the famous Ibicenco island spirit. It’s a nice chance to catch up with Nick Yates, who manages both Jamie Jones and Paradise – he’s a super cool dude! Today I’m travelling with my manager Leticia Van Riel, who I’ve been working with for the past four years. Back in my early years touring Europe as a DJ, I used to sleep on Leticia’s couch to save money on hotels. Although based in Barcelona like me, she’s originally Brazilian as well, and it’s been hugely helpful to work so closely with someone who understands where I come from and (literally) speaks my language. It’s not easy to find great people to work with and Leticia’s support, passion and hard work has been invaluable in getting me where I am today. It’s always terrific when she gets a chance to travel with me, particularly for special gigs such as this.”

12.20am

“Just a few minutes before my set and I’m feeling a bit anxious and slightly nervous. There are lots of things going on in my head! I’m really grateful for this achievement playing alongside some of the biggest DJs [Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, KiNK live] at a great party such as Paradise. Something I could have only dreamed of a few years back (while sleeping on Leticia’s couch!).”

12.30 – 2.00am

“Wow! That was even better than I expected! I felt super comfortable and the flow was really smooth and the vibe was just magical! The DJ before me was playing a totally different sound to me – much more tech house orientated, so I decided to switch things up a bit and create a whole new atmosphere. After an intro to set the mood, I went straight into techno and the people really went for it! Was particularly fun playing my new remix of Tiga vs. Audion’s ‘Stabbed in the Back’ and seeing how the crowd reacts. Pleased to say it their response was really nice! DC-10 is definitely a special place to play.”

2.30am

“It’s always nice to unwind after such a big build-up of energy. Before you play you’re a bundle of nerves, excitement and anticipation and afterwards is always this great satisfied feeling that the job has been done. Definitely needed to have a chill before enjoying some of the other great acts playing, as KiNK is just finishing and Joseph Capriati is about to go on…”

5.00am

“Ok, that’s it for tonight, my bed is calling! Paradise was my last gig of the season in Ibiza and a night I’ll never forget. When I started djng at the age of 14 in a small town in the countryside of Sao Paulo in Brazil, I would have never thought I would get to be touring the world at any point in my life, so it meant a lot to be playing DC-10 at Paradise – definitely a highlight of my career. Big thanks to Jamie Jones and the crew, I had a blast. See you next season”

ANNA plays Warehouse Loft in Chicago on October 27th, and Cityfox in New York on October 28th.