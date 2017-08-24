Exclusive Music Premiere: “Do It With Luv” – Hot Pop Music From James Ghareeb

James Ghareeb announces the release of his new single, called “Do It With Luv.” And the song is lit! The single is from his forthcoming EP of the same name, slated to drop later this year. The EP will be followed by a full-length album – Colours – next year.

James became a social media sensation through his Vine videos, sharing six-second looping video clips. James made clips covering famous artists, like Justin Bieber. His videos garnered more than six million hits. In 2015, James recorded and released his first EP, called Hanging From The Stars. The EP immediately hit the number four spot on iTunes’ chart. Since then, James has not looked back.

Stylistically, James integrates his inimitable personal flair with elements from pop, pop rock, hip hop and R&B into a distinctive sound that is his and his alone.

“Do It With Luv” starts off with a slightly funky pop beat infused with a hip hop-like rhythm. The melody, which is a blend of hip hop, pop and reggae elements, rides a tinny sounding organ that contrasts with James’ clean vocalizations. His phrasing and articulation exude both a hip hop flavor and a trace of reggae inflection, providing the song with a bright, luminous feel, the kind of ambience associated with beaches and palm trees. The organ and guitars deliver a skank sound that provides the reggae element. Background vocal effects, handclaps and accents add depth and layering, along with a semblance of reggae. The overall feel of the tune is upbeat, laid-back, buoyant and colorful. The melody is contagiously vivacious, chock-full of delightful sparks of joie de vivre. James’ blending of pop, hip hop and reggae stylistic components gives “Do It With Luv” a field of flamboyant energy that’s intensely infectious.

The lyrics of “Do It With Luv” mingle stereotypical human behavior – “Fall in love with celebrities / That we never get to meet” – with the notorious reality of the potency of love in every day life.

“I laugh at everything I see / I don’t take the world too seriously / I spent five dollars on my coffee / My girl she thinks I’m kinda’ lazy / Oh, oh what a crazy world we live in / We do deeds like Thanksgiving.” And then on the chorus: “Pack your stuff my dear / Leave your heartbreak here / And leave your fears right here / Whatever you do you do it with luv / Wherever you go you show your heart / All you got to do is put a little luv in it.”

“Do It With Luv” has it going on! The merging of pop, hip hop and reggae flavors never sounded so good. The melody is irresistible and the lyrics deliver humor and authenticity simultaneously. “Do It With Luv” is a stellar single, which bodes well for a superb EP. I can’t wait for the EP to drop. And I’ve already pre-ordered the single.

Find out more about James Ghareeb here and here.