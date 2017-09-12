Exclusive Music Premiere: “Due To Adverse Weather Conditions, All Of My Heroes Have Surrendered” – Stellar Avant Pop Music From Flotation Toy Warning

Today marks the release of “Due To Adverse Weather Conditions, All Of My Heroes Have Surrendered,” from Flotation Toy Warning (FTW). The single is from the band’s forthcoming album That Machine That Made Us, slated to drop October 13. Named after the cautionary words on a swimming pool toy, little is known about the band’s members, who include: Donald Drusky, Lusty Maidsaver, Magnesi Rich, The Wicker Vest and Don LeCannes.

Flotation Toy Warning’s style of music is most aptly described as avant pop. Essentially avant pop is pop music flavored with eccentric stylistic elements that may approach the experimental, as they attempt to expand sonic boundaries, without actually crossing the line into the weird or inaccessible.

“Due To Adverse Weather Conditions, All Of My Heroes Have Surrendered” begins with a noodling synth emanating a carnival air, followed by Drusky’s upper-crust British voice, a gently sparkling guitar and a keening synth that expands into layers as the melody gathers radiance. The melody, riding the synths, exudes pop, electronic new wave and classical elements, along with piquant salsa-spiced horns. The result is an indie rock/space pop melody rife with a profusion of musical themes that function as an incubator, combining the leitmotifs into a delightfully pleasant tune.

Even though the synths support the melody, the salsa essence provided by the horns are the icing on the musical cake, adding bright depth as they toss a sonic mandala of pigmented colors across the melody.

Photo Credit: Neil Phillips

Drusky’s vocals are singularly imaginative, reflecting cultural syllabic dislocations that are elusive yet tantalizing and intriguing. If pressed, I would describe his voice as a hybrid of the Kinks’ Ray Davies, David Bowie and David Byrne. But even that description lacks precision; it’s a unique mellow voice, easy to listen to.

The lyrics to “Due To Adverse Weather Conditions, All Of My Heroes Have Surrendered” are cap a pie chock-full of paradoxes, wonderful rhymes, tropes and allusions.

“Make your way to the basement / Say hi to the queen / She’s grateful for your sacrifice / But it won’t be how it seems / Her love is stashed away in tins / Her teeth are chipped but clean / Since the revolution came / That’s just the way it’s been / Every day she begs the truth / And every day I lie / On maps I chart where thousands march / Though we number 25.”

Flotation Toy Warning has it going on in giant scoops! “Due To Adverse Weather Conditions, All Of My Heroes Have Surrendered” provides an entirely new musical paradigm: contagious, a flowing avant pop/space pop melody, layered leitmotifs, scintillating horns and Drusky’s notably inflected vocals. If the rest of the songs on the That Machine That Made Us provide the same level of creativity, I suspect it will be making the lists of the year’s top albums.