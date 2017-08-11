Exclusive Music Premiere: “Feel It” – Captivating Music From Zeals

Zeals, a three-piece band from Somerset, release their new single today, called “Feel It.” And it’s marvelous! The song is the lead single from Zeals’ forthcoming sophomore EP Ready To Fly, slated to drop September 1. The band comprises: Harrisen Larner on vocals and guitar; Rob Whelan sits in the pocket; and Toby Andrews on lead guitar and vocals.

Stylistically, Zeals sound is a blend of indie-rock and pop, with elements of glam rock, indie pop and SoCal rock popping up here and there. Imagine Bring Me The Horizon covering One Republic songs and you’ll have an approximation of Zeals’ sound, although I should stress that Zeals’ sound is fresh and uniquely their own.

“Feel It” starts off with a light, melodic guitar, drums and handclaps. Then the drums jump in, along with another guitar and vocals. The melody is upbeat, catchy and expansive, riding on the guitar, with complementary harmonics. The chorus is delightful: the guitars ramp up with a bright intensity that really adds depth and sparkle without resorting to layering. It’s simply the result of potent guitar work that gives the music a muscular, clean sound. The lead vocals are mellow and buoyant, yet strong and crisp. And the vocal harmonies are superb, coming across with an effortless ambiance, which demonstrates just how excellent they are.

Lyrically, “Feel It” emanates a feeling of guarded enthusiasm, reflecting a relationship that has gone a bit sideways, but is still salvageable. “Kudos for having a good time / But don’t forget me / I’m the one with the shoulder you lie on you cry on / Lately we haven’t seen eye to eye / You just repress me / But I know you don’t mean it I hope you don’t mean it / It’s our last chance to make this last / We’re in this dance soul to soul romance / Alight.” And then the chorus: “Look me in the eyes / I wanna feel it / I wanna feel it / Don’t just push me to the side / I wanna feel it / I wanna feel it.”

It’s an optimistic admonition to reignite waning passion. And since the melody is brightly upbeat, it’s hard not to sing along with the chorus because you know it’s going to turn out alright.

Zeals has it going on! “Feel It” resonates with dense ebullience and brilliant musical colors. The melody is catchy, the groove is cogent and the vocals are superlative. If you’re looking for a favorite indie-rock, pop band, Zeals is it.