Exclusive Music Premiere: “Heaven”—Scorching R&B From Alexis Keegan

Alexis Keegan releases “Heaven” today. And it’s hecka-good! Alexis Keegan has toured and opened for Ron Pope, Howie Day, Lee DeWyze, Kate Voegele, Tyler Hilton and O-Town, as well as dropping two well-received EPs, Clean Slate and Endless Road. Originally from New Jersey, Keegan now resides in Los Angeles.

Stylistically, Keegan’s sound merges R&B and soul into potent melodies chock-full of primitive energy suffused with palpable throbbing rhythms.

“Heaven” starts off with a funky R&B groove thick with nuances of cool soul. The melody pulses with rhythm and instrumental harmonics. The heavy bassline contrasts with the crisp crunch of the guitar accents. The thud of the bass drum provides visceral punch while Keegan’s evocative voice soars above, radiating a wildly exotic resonance moussed to wickedly vibrant colors. Shimmering horns spin out waves of luminous sonic pigments, providing a veil of cascading tones. Superb background vocal harmonies deliver glistening clots of tang-filled sonority. In fact, the vocals on “Heaven” reflect flamboyance simultaneously sharp and imminent, righteous and intent. The overall feel of the tune conveys a ferociously ramped up grinding sensuality, along with frigid disdain and subliminal hyperbolic flashes of passion.

Keegan’s voice is unparalleled, providing a dense plexus of flavors from raw and organic to piercing and incandescent. It’s a voice of proximate power, unbelievable projection and urgent remarkable charm. It can freeze you into immobility or catapult you into ecstasy. When she zings out her cat-cry yowl, it sends shivers up your spine and makes your hair stand on end.

To say Alexis Keegan has it going on is an understatement. She sets it on fire on this song! It’s yazum. The R&B/soul melody is rife with sensual energy and palpitating rhythm. The lyrics construe delightful eventualities and Keegan’s voice sizzles with tart piquancy. Whatever you do, don’t miss “Heaven.” It’s burning with vitality.

Find out more about Alexis Keegan here and here.