D.Catalano wields a unique sword. He doesn’t fit in any category of instrumental music that I’ve ever heard before, it’s almost like he’s invented his own sub-genre.

<iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/playlists/349605024&color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false"></iframe>

If Not We, Atleast Me (cover art)

1. Who is D.Catalano and where are you located?

My name is David Catalano or D. Catalano I also go by the name Without You, I'm Hunting Them and I am from Long Island, New York.

2. What's your favorite track on this new EP of yours?

I have 2 favorite tracks on this ep for 2 very different reasons. The 2 tracks exist in different worlds but come together on this ep...

February 28th - I wrote earlier this year and was fueled by a missing persons case my friend had told me about, the girl who went missing's name was Tara Calico and we share the same birthday February 28th, I felt some kind of connection with her.

You Don't Deserve to be Lonely - I wrote this song maybe a month ago and it was during the time Sinead O'Connor had this viral video of herself living out of a motel in New Jersey? She sang Nothing Compares 2 U, how do you go from that to living out of a motel in New Jersey? Something really struck me about that and I wrote this song for her because she doesn't deserve to be lonely.

3. How long have you producing for?

I have been writing and producing music under D.Catalano / Without You, I'm Hunting Them for almost 7 years now but had not released anything until 2014.

4. You're also a very talented photographer; how long have you been doing that for / what got you into it?

Thank You very much, I've been taking photos for the past 2 years, The talent of another inspired me to share my own view of the world. I've always viewed the world in movie scenes, I wanted to share visually what I see everyday from my perspective, I felt I didn't have to limit that kind of feeling to just writing music.

5. Your music really sounds like October to me. Any exciting plans for Halloween?

I appreciate that, October is a hell of a month.

Supposed to take a trip upstate to Ulster New York to this cool spot called "Headless Horseman" late night bike rides are a must as well.

Danielle Guelbart (Instagram: @ocarinaofrhyme)

6. Who are your biggest influences Producer-wise?

Musically overall,

Angelo Badalamenti

John Carpenter

Dimebag Darrel

DJ Shadow

Clams Casino

The Chameleons (UK)

7. Who are some of your favorite photographers?

William Eggelston, Nancy Rexroth, Alec Soth, Heinz Hajek-Halke

8. Name some of your favorite horror films

The Vanishing -1988 (Dutch/French)

Hell High - 1989, Halloween III - Season of the Witch -1982. The Burbs - 1989. Not so Horror : Paris, Texas - 1984, Blood Simple - 1984, Repo Man - 1984. People should go out and see the recently released "Good Time" starring Robert Pattinson, directed by the Safdie Brothers

9. How did you link up with J57? Will you two ever collaborate on any music?

I met J through Fat Beats in New York City, I used to take a train from Long Island and pick up wax, mixtapes etc. we started talking, I checked out his group the Brown Bag All Stars who are really good and we exchanged emails and I've been sending him demos ever since. J would give me this really strong feedback and it just went on from there.

J and I have collaborated on music already it's just not released yet ; )

10. What inspired you to release this surprise EP?

The reason I wanted to put out this release was because after I had released my latest album back in March "Everyone Else that isn't You" I had written a bunch of material which I felt was strong and needed to be heard. A side note, the cover used for this EP is an older picture of my Cousin John's old metal band Savior, I've always loved this picture and asked if I could use it as the ep cover.