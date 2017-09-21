Exclusive Music Premiere: “Simple” – Magnificent Music From Fer Isella

Fer Isella releases “Simple” today. It’s from his album El Arte De Lo Posible – The Art Of The Possible – slated to drop today. The title of the album is paraphrased from Otto von Bismarck, who said, “Politics is the art of the possible.” In other words, since perfection is impossible and unattainable striving for perfection results in stasis and rigidity. Excellence is enough.

Or as Fer Isella puts it, "Simplifying things over is one of the most complicated tasks nowadays. Coming back to the essence is our new vital goal."

Hailing from Argentina, Fer Isella studied at Berklee College of Music on a Fulbright scholarship. Since then, he has participated in fifteen platinum and gold records, working with artists such as Miho Hatori.

“Simple” blends the flavor of contemporary classical music with echoes of smooth jazz. The melody emanates a slow, gentle undulation pulling forth tantalizing wisps of recollection mirroring the unpretentious pleasures of life, the simple things. The piece is arresting, integrating an ascetic, austere flow of muted hues replete with extremely devout harmonics. Deep bluesy notes juxtapose brighter notes of luminescence, like nodes of fact made ambiguous by a luminous dust of rumor. The melody is unmoved by droll contrivances, instead exuding gracious undertones of suppressed energy that filter out a lifetime of mistrustful cynicism, allowing the piece a sublime intuitive intensity of evocation. Infused with the incredible virtuosity of Isella’s organizational genius, the arrangement exerts its vitality delicately, with a voice of ruminative reflection that delivers a peculiarly intense pang of protectiveness.

Photo Credit: Fer Isella

The result is a rich sonic image, as if watching passing vistas of great fascination or holding vague and seemingly passionate colloquies. “Simple” is a confection of pure elegance, contriving moods in artful sequence.

Fer Isella’s technique is immaculate; his exposition heightens the delectation of the music as well as reducing the complexity of the business of life to its simplest terms. Put simply, “Simple” is a dazzling performance.

Fer Isella most definitely has it going on! Although subtle, the sheer majesty of the melody exudes a flavor of susceptibility and enchantment that coalesces to become a sonic sylph of piquant beauty. I have of course downloaded “Simple” to my playlist. And since the album just dropped, I’ll be able to feed my addiction for remarkable classical music. Definitely do not miss “Simple.” It’s magnificent.