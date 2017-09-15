Exclusive Music Premiere: “Vibe” – Spectacular Retro-Pop From Fly By Midnight

Fly By Midnight releases “Vibe” today. And it’s lit! Huff Post has it first, right here and now. Fly By Midnight combines the artistic talents of MTV’s Dream Bigger star, Justin Bryte, and producer Slavo into a potent musical force to be reckoned with. The duo zoomed to the number six spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 Globally, and was featured on The Wrap, Buzzfeed, CollegeMagazine, Beats4LA and iHeartMoosiq, along with a host of others.

Fly By Midnight’s cover of Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore” spawned international attention, garnering 11 million hits on YouTube and Facebook. At the present juncture, the duo is on tour, preparing to drop their debut EP, Party Favors.

Stylistically, Fly By Midnight’s sound is retro-pop, blending modern pop and retro stylistic elements that merge the feel and flavor of iconic pop with a contemporary relish.

“Vibe” combines pop, hip hop and a hint of R&B into an electronic matrix with a cogent rhythm and nostalgic bright old school vocal harmonies. The result is a contagious pop-flavored melody riding a funky groove and a twinkling piano. The bipartite vocals embrace a gritty, buoyant hip hop articulation, while at the same time emanating the crisp, shimmering sound that graced the flamboyant funk/R&B sound of the 1960’s. The tune exudes an ebullient, expansive nature resplendent with palpable energy and exultant sonic colors, producing an astonishingly catchy rhythm both nostalgic and expectant. The initial filtered, deep voice segues to a resonantly low tenor that’s juxtaposed against brilliant, breathy vocals expanding to cogently luminous background vocal harmonies chock-full of dynamism.

Photo Credit: Fly By Midnight

The lyrics of "Vibe" portray the undeniable magnetic attraction, the lure of two people toward each other in a nightclub. The pull surpasses simple attraction and enters the realm of the vibratory. Two bodies thrumming at the same wave length like logarithmic spirals.

“I throw it your way / You’re catching my vibe / I throw it your way / You’re catching my vibe / Call me Christopher Columbus / Cuz I know you’re across the room / So on the drinks I float / To find a way to discover your body.”

“Vibe” absolutely has it going on, with a doubt! The infectious melody sparkles with a come-hither ambiance streaming with the potency of a hurricane as the vocals coruscate with muscular harmonies. Fly By Midnight has created a monster of a hit song with “Vibe.” Do not, repeat do not miss this one, for it is destined to be a mega-hit.