Exclusive Music Premiere: “Wailing Wall” – Wonderfully Beautiful Music From Cameron Blake

Cameron Blake releases “Wailing Wall” today. The song is from his album Fear Not, slated to drop November 17. Regarding the songs on Fear Not, Blakes says, “I think I wrote most of these songs while standing at the sink doing the dishes.”

Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Blake studied at the Peabody Institute of Music, receiving his Master’s degree. Enervated after the demands of the Conservatory, he discovered the emancipation of songwriting, delighting in the inspiration of the folk troubadours of the 1960s. In 2015, he released Alone On The World Stage, an album that occupied many “Best of the Year” lists, featured in Songwriting Magazine, Clash and Guitarist Magazine. Blake’s new album, Fear Not, revolves around fear, which he says, “is still a powerful tool being used to either save or to tear down.”

Stylistically, Blake’s sound is difficult to categorize because his music is so inimitable. The best description I can come up with is poetic classical pop, rife with luxuriant melodies chock-full of sumptuous strings and moving lyrics.

“Wailing Wall” begins with a wave of graceful piano and emergent strings, highlighted by a divine violin. The gorgeous melody exudes a classical flow, along with an analogous esthetic pop sensibility that invests the music with a luminous melancholy. Radiant choir-like background voices add a misty veil of diaphanous elegance, like a congregation of ethereal angelic beings. Blake’s mellow tenor displays variables within variables: soft articulation blended with singular inflection instilling the lyrics with passionate restraint and unobtrusive delicacy of allusion. It’s a voice that calls to mind Art Garfunkel amalgamated with Nick Cave, fragile, beautiful and evocative.

Photo Credit: Eric Bouwens

The lyrics to “Wailing Wall” are exquisitely poetic and ignore every precedent. They speak for themselves.

“The breakroom’s finally empty / Put your feet up and get some rest / Let your hair down slow and gently / Feel it fall upon your chest / For you’ve tried on every uniform / For the one that fits the best / And you don’t recognize yourself at all / You don’t know how to cry yourself to sleep my love / You don’t know how to stand when you are weak / And you can’t pretend the loneliness is gone / So you take a seat beneath your wailing wall / Everybody seems so happy / And I hope that it is true / ‘Cause when the world starts lookin’ ugly / I’ll need a different point of view / My daughter’s on my shoulders / I’ve got so much more to lose / So I keep workin’ hard so I don’t drop the ball / I don’t know how to cry myself to sleep my love / I don’t know how to stand when I am weak / And I take no comfort in this place at all / So I take a seat beneath my wailing wall / Wailing wall / Wailing wall / Where God and man can speak about the weight of it all / Brick by brick and stone by stone / You build your private altars / When you can’t seem to make it on your own.”

Cameron Blake more than has it going on! He defines it. “Wailing Wall” is nonpareil in its beauty. The melody flows with polished harmony, while the lyrics float with the shimmering dust of melancholy. And Blake’s matchless voice provides the finishing sonic touch. Put simply, “Wailing Wall” is necessary listening. Don’t miss it.