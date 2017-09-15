Exclusive Music Premiere: “Wider Circles” – Enchanting Music From Rising Appalachia

Rising Appalachia releases “Wider Circles” today. It’s from their first live album, Alive, slated to drop September 29. Rising Appalachia is the musical project of sisters, Leah and Chloe, who even though they grew up in Atlanta, were instilled by their mother with the traditionalist spirit of the Appalachian Mountains, a spirit embracing the deep lineage of roots music. At the same time, they are progressive politically active feminists, participating in the conscious music revolution, promoting environmental and social change through their music.

Stylistically, Rising Appalachia’s sound is what Leah describes as “crunk folk,” a blend of the Appalachian sound – claw hammer banjo, fiddle, world percussion – and the potent hip hop bassline straight off the streets of Atlanta. This sonic amalgamation, along with delightful harmonies and roots-derived expression enchants listeners, the media and other artists alike, allowing Rising Appalachia to tour with Michael Franti, Nahko, and Damien Rice & the Avett Brothers.

Photo Credit: Chad Hess

“Wider Circles” begins with a folk-flavored shimmering banjo, followed by the honeyed voices of the sisters shimmering in harmony. The melody emanates sheens of bluegrass and folk sensibilities, especially when the tempo escalates and the tune takes off. At that point, the vocal harmony transitions from a soft diaphanous flow to a bright sparkly buoyancy full of energy. The sonic harmonies remain in place, as the dulcet voices of the sisters merge in brisk colors, exuding a palette of sonic ebullience.

The voices of Leah and Chloe radiate a soft sonorous brilliance full of sweet textures and coruscating layers of elegance. It’s like listening to passing aural vistas of great fascination. The synthesis of their voices assumes an essence of its own, becoming a sylph of piquant beauty.

The lyrics to “Wider Circles” not only expose truth and sub-truths, but as the tune proceeds, attain a gospel-like prayer character.

Photo Credit: Rising Appalachia

“Open the window, children / Open the window let the dove fly in / We are moving in wider circles / We are opening our circle / We are moving in wider circles / We are opening our circle / Oh be a compass / I'll be your lighthouse / Speak your words with triumph / And I will watch your mouth / I'll march with you my sister / To your place of fearing / We'll dive into those waters / Swim into the clearing / We'll always keep our heads up / We'll always sing along / We'll walk the path of kindness / Know where we belong / And I'll march with you my brother / To the mountaintop / We'll hold back the dynamite / Make the rumble stop / Oh be a pillar / I'll be your mockingbird / We'll sing the rock of ages / Yes, we will be heard / Let's form a great salvation / Through harmony and sound / We'll know the shape of progress / Like nature, is always round.”

Rising Appalachia goes way beyond simply having it going on! “Wider Circles” projects a contagious melody and the scrumptious vocal harmonies of the sisters, along with a particular scintillating quality that’s simply beautiful. What a great song. The album can’t drop soon enough.