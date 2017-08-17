Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Killed Someone” – Powerful Alt Rock From Jane N’ The Jungle

Jane N’ The Jungle releases their new music video today, called “Killed Someone.” And it’s killer good! Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, Jane N’ The Jungle possesses a reputation for intense and unstoppable live performances. The band translates that same live energy into their recordings. Jane N’ The Jungle is made up of: Jordan White, Brian Dellis, Davis Carpenter and William Unkefer.

Stylistically, Jane N’ The Jungle fall under the umbrella of alternative rock, with roots that encompass influences from punk rock, along with cogent melodies that ride on potent guitars pumping out power chords, pealing riffs, and buzz and fuzz. The percussive elements of alt rock range from moderate to John Boham-like intensity, with Jane N’ The Jungle inhabiting the Bonham end of the spectrum.

“Killed Someone” starts off with a simple, yet dark guitar oozing a sense of malevolence, and a solid groove, followed by the entrance of Jordan White’s muscular voice. Riding the brawny malice of the guitar, the melody radiates a tang of wickedness that reminds me of a Robert Rodriquez movie, as if leaking a smear of evil. Initially, the melody is soft with immoral flavor, but the intensity of the melody increases until it explodes with sonic malice. The explosion travels on the formidable guitars and White’s growling vocals. As the explosion occurs, the drums ramp up ferociously, as the man in the pocket hammers with Thor-like vigor. Dellis provides an intoxicating, snarling guitar solo, rife with rude, harsh-textured energy, making the hair on the back of your neck stand upright.

White’s voice is nonpareil, exuding a superb predatory essence that’s simply chilling. Her voice pulses with emotive strength, emanating dynamic tones ranging from soft and reckless, like the manipulative maneuverings of Cruella de Vil, to the full-bore fulminations of raging Medusa. It’s a rich voice, full of a growling metallic undertone that can strip paint off wood like a sonic sandblaster. White definitely retains one of the premiere female voices in rock.

The video opens at a party in Phoenix, where the band is playing. A handsome young man stands in the hallway, just inside the entrance, with friends, drinking beer from a plastic cup. Meanwhile, a group of young women arrives and makes their way in, passing the young man, who smiles as he checks them out. As the party progresses, he sits on a couch next to one of the young women. They converse and drink. Later, they excuse themselves and seek out privacy in a back hallway of the house. As they flirt in the hallway, the young woman suddenly droops, almost passing out. The implication is he slipped her something. He helps her down the hallway to one of the back bedrooms. Taking her inside, he closes the door.

The aura projected by the video is the insouciance of a party, which quickly gives way to dismal foreboding with somber intensity. Evil lurks at the party.

“Killed Someone” has it going on! Full of dark scintillance, susceptibility, fervor and urgency, the song delivers a potent melody thrumming with energy, along with evocative lyrics and the raspy growling of White’s incomparable vocals. We can only hope Jane N’ The Jungle drop an EP or album very soon.