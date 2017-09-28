Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Piedad de Mi” – Delightful Cuban Trova From Alex Cuba

Alex Cuba releases his new music video today, called “Piedad de Mi.” The song is from Lo Unico Constante (The One Constant), his recently dropped album. Lo Unico Constante pays homage to the Cuban island’s filin movement of the 1940s. Filin or el feeling had its foundation in the bolero and the cancion, and is pregnant with romantic feeling.

A native of Artemisa, Cuba, Alex resides in the small town of Smithers, British Columbia. Stylistically, Alex’s prior efforts reflected pop and rock elements. However, Lo Unico Constante takes a different direction, blending rich elements of Cuban trova with jazz and soul. Alex’s six albums have garnered a multitude of awards: two Juno awards, four Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy nominations.

“Piedad de Mi” (“Mercy for Me”) starts off with a cappella singsong “popi popo pipipi,” followed by handclaps and the entrance of Alex’s effortless rich tenor, also a cappella. The combination of the singsong vocals and Alex’s smooth voice gives the tune a bright colorful texture of surface layering. When a soft guitar joins in the melody assumes a delicious cancion flavor illuminating a vibrant contagious rhythm. The beat of the song is supplied by the handclaps, providing a minimal percussive effect that despite its simplicity emanates a singular liveliness. Radiant background vocal harmonies – “ba dop ba ba” – infuse the tune with a delightful whimsicality.

The highlight of the song is Alex’s voice, exuding a quixotic vulnerability both intense and focused. It’s a graceful tenor full of translucent tones suggesting inexhaustible patience, a penchant for romance and unremitting optimism.

The lyrics of the song relate the cogent addictive power of love.

“A veces se me olvida que la estoy mirando / Y dejo que se ria si me ve soñando / Idealizando su preciosidad / Lo mismo pasa un lunes que pasa un domingo / Me embriaga su dulzura y así no distingo / Lo que es mentira de lo que es verdad / Por mas que intento no puedo alcanzar / En su presencia un paso dar / Tu eres el sol la llave / De mi vida la clave / Quién yo nombro en mis sueños / Dueña de mis sentimientos / Tu lo sabes, que en mi pecho no cabe / Tanto amor que yo siento / Te lo pido por favor tu / Ten piedad de mi!”

The video provides a humorous depiction of a puppet beset by love at first sight. As the video opens, two sunflowers note a beautiful woman leaving a shop. They are joined by the puppet, who is thoroughly smitten. The puppet and the sunflowers follow the gorgeous apparition as she walks down the street. As he pursues her, he is struck by car. Bystanders rush to his aid. When he regains consciousness, he realizes he was dreaming and that the object of his affection was not the one rushing to his aid and kissing him. As he scans the crowd of bystanders, he sees her. Ripping open his shirt, he exposes his heart to her, expressing his love and devotion. Uncooperative, his heart jumps out of his chest and explodes. The bystanders, including the beautiful woman, rush away in fright. Disappointed, he gets up and is joined by the sunflowers. Then he’s sees another beautiful woman leaving another shop. Smitten once more, he is off again.

Alex Cuba most assuredly has it going on! “Piedad de Mi” delivers an infectious melody rife with bright harmonic hues and poetic lyrics. And Alex’s dulcet tenor provides the perfect accompaniment, infusing the tune with lozenges of prismatic sonic flavors. “Piedad de Mi” is an excellent song!

Find out more about Alex Cuba here and here.