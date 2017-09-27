Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Streetlights” – Potent Power Pop From The Dice

The Dice release the music video for “Streetlights” today. And it’s lit! The song is from the band’s album Showcase Come Alive, which just dropped. Hailing from Ferrara, Italy, The Dice are made up of Enrico Testi on guitar and vocals; Giulio Testi on bass and vocals; Giovanni Zabardi on guitar and vocals; and Nicolo Tumiati sits in the pocket.

Formed in 2009, The Dice eschewed the usual Italian pop music scene, taking a different musical direction. The Dice blend elements of rock and roll, power pop and surf rock into their own distinctive brand of recharged alternative rock replete with a variety of punchy flavors, including punk, post-punk and grunge. The result is muscular and contagious, full of potent drums, hefty basslines and thrumming guitars.

“Streetlights” starts off with a hard-hitting guitar chord accented by a rhythmic guitar triplet and a tight groove riding the drums and thumping bassline. The melody emanates a heady rock flavor, along with a muted punk essence, resulting in a relentlessly innovative rock/power pop sound. As the melody intensifies, the guitars exude a shimmering wave of sonic brilliance that’s expansive and impregnable. A raw, searing guitar solo adds punctuation to the tune’s blooming hues, while Tumiati’s cogent drumming infuses another instrument into the music, negating the typical “just keep the beat” approach.

Testi’s voice is strong and compelling, alternating from filtered to unfiltered. On the one hand, when filtered, his voice reminds me of Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day. On the other hand, when unfiltered, it’s reminiscent of Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy because of his inflection and articulation. In other words, it’s a striking voice, memorably exhilarative, easy to listen to and emotionally evocative.

The lyrics of “Streetlights” depict the sharp edginess, seductive glamor and passionate volatility of night life, living under the streetlights.

“Wild sounds coming from / Their stereo hard and rude / Girls like that in front / They don’t want to come on / But they do.”

The video, directed by Simon Vrech, opens with a young man preparing to go out for the night. He meets up with some friends on motorcycles. They cruise around looking for action. They cross paths with another dude one of them has a grudge against. The two belligerents face off, with one punch being thrown. Then the video cuts to an underground club, where young men and women are drinking, flirting, necking and watching each other with a façade of bored detachment. The partyers at the underground club change venues, going to a nightclub where The Dice are playing. A sexy young woman at the nightclub hits on the young man. Her boyfriend becomes jealous and punches the young man, knocking him to the floor. The video concludes with the young man sitting in his room, applying burgundy polish to his nails.

The Dice have it going on in heaps! The melody of “Streetlights” hums with a visceral, throbbing quality that absorbs the listener. Radiantly potent guitars, superb drumming and Testi’s captivating vocals make “Streelights” a winner. Don’t miss The Dice or “Streetlights.”