Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Technicolor” – Brilliant Music From Silhouette Rising

Silhouette Rising is releasing a new music video today. It’s called “Technicolor.” The song is from the band’s Happiness III project, an album based on the musical ideas of Cameron Liberatore, the band’s songwriter and frontman. In 2014, Liberatore was severely injured in a car accident.

Silhouette Rising comprises Cameron Liberatore, songwriter; Robert Dinanno on piano and vocals; and James Dinanno sits in the pocket. “Technicolor” features Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo! singing the hook, and Tye Zamora of Alien Ant Farm on bass.

Stylistically, Silhouette Rising is best described as alt rock or indie rock, with pop, funk and rock elements weaving through their sound. Influences include Sublime, Incubus, Dispatch, Manchester Orchestra, The Fray, Circa Survive, Ray Lamontagne, Bon Iver and Daphne Loves Derby.

“Technicolor” begins with a delicate piano and guitar, followed by Dinanno’s dulcet tenor and a groove that starts out gently, but ramps up as the music progresses. Melodically, the tune is a combination of pop and alt rock, and rides on the guitar and piano. The melody is subdued on the verse, and then escalates with delightful intensity on the chorus. It’s a contagious melody that emanates an upbeat, uplifting feeling. The vocals are the highlight of the song, providing fantastic three-part harmonies that soar and swell with a layered effect. And Spangler’s vocal accents – “yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah” – complement the melody perfectly, adding depth and brightness. Dinanno’s voice exudes a muted huskiness chock-full of emotional commitment that keeps the song burning at a low, fervent heat.

Photo Credit: Silhouette Rising

Lyrically, “Technicolor” is poignantly optimistic, like a prayer of urgent encouragement. “Keep the whole thing simple / Who you trying to impress / Sorrow’s in the soul / So sing the words of her duress / Sing in color / Change what’s black and white / Technicolor.” In other words, simply being kind to other people imbues life with the colors of the spectrum.

The video is shot in black and white, taking on color as the characters in the video perform acts of kindness to other human beings. The scenes cut back and forth from the band playing silhouetted against a backdrop of film clips appearing on a wall to a montage of people interacting with others. As the interactions occur, the scenes assume brilliant color, depicting the conscious and subconscious power of consideration and compassion for other people. The video ends with a short clip of Liberatore strumming his guitar and singing the melodic concept that became “Technicolor.”

Silhouette Rising has it going on! “Technicolor” is an excellent, coruscating tune, replete with a cogent, infectious melody that’s easy to sing along with, great harmonies and passionate lyrics addressed to each individual in the collective of mankind. The song sparkles with hopefulness and buoyancy.