Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Thank God It’s Monday” – Contagious Punk Music From World War IX

“Thank God It’s Monday,” the new music video from World War IX, releases today. And it’s hellaciously good! World War IX hails from Brooklyn and is made up of Filthy Phill on vocals; Justin on guitar; Brian “Chinatown” Jackson on bass; and Jon sits in the pocket.

Stylistically, World War IX’s sound is straight ahead punk.

“Thank God It’s Monday” (TGIM) begins with an introductory percussive triplet, followed by heavy guitar chords that ramp up into a ferocious riot of thrumming guitars backed by thrashing drums. The relentlessly driving melody emanates an unadulterated punk zest that’s chock-full of reckless dynamism and unbridled instrumental exhibitionism, but in a very cool way. The melody reeks of hormonal exuberance, as it rides Justin’s panting guitar riffs, riffs that shred the atmosphere with visible sonic disturbances. Even though the music storms along at a hell-bent-for-leather pace, the rhythmic balance provided by Jackson’s bass and Jon’s drums maintains control, allowing the musical flow to assume texture and shape. Phill’s voice is tailor-made for trashed-out punk; it’s strong enough to project without resorting to banshee-like howling, but still exudes an insane exhilaration that adds an appetite for destruction relish.

The lyrics offer entire new verbal vistas for speculation, like the schemes of forgotten monomaniacs. The words are mocking, sarcastic, sneering, scathing and derisive all at the same time. And fun!

“I’m so glad the weekend’s over / When it’s here I’m good and sober / Been into the office early / I beat in Bob I beat in Shirley.” And the chorus: “Thank God it’s Monday / It’s gonna be alright now / Monday.”

The concept for the video came from a comic book written by guitarist Justin Melkmann. It’s a lampoon of Monday, the day everyone who works a corporate job hates. The video opens with an employee guzzling whiskey from a bottle in the copy room. His manager walks in and commandeers the bottle, which is then appropriated by his boss. The video cuts to the band, playing into a black room. As the video progresses, the band magically appears in the corporate offices, strolling around with their instruments, disrupting the work flow of the office. Vignettes of dart throws and toilet cleaning and a meeting of the suits in the conference room dot the video with the mundane realities of life in the office.

Rife with cynical sarcasm, the video presents a hilarious look at the assumed dignity of the office. In reality, the band members are the single emancipated people, while the employees are little more than office drones.

World War IX definitely has it going on! “Thank God It’s Monday” oozes a flagrant, contagious punk melody shimmering with a raw edginess that grabs you by the hindquarters and won’t let go. This is punk rock at its best, the way it should be. “Thank God It’s Monday” is going on my personal playlist.