Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Vincent Vega” – Excellent Dream Pop From Dankjewel

Dankjewel releases “Vincent Vega” today, a new music video. Hailing from America’s biggest little city, Reno, Nevada, Dankjewel is made up of David Alastair on vocals, guitar and synth; Danny Lennon on guitar and vocals; Aaron Chiazza sits in the pocket; Alex Korostinsky on bass and synth; Paul Curatolo on vocals and multi-instruments; and Alex Kock on guitar and synth.

Stylistically, Dankjewel is billed as alternative rock. The band blends rock, psychedelic rock, electronic and dream pop elements into tasteful radiant music that’s cool and stylishly emergent.

“Vincent Vega” starts off with a crisp drum riff, followed by stuttering synths that coalesce into a flowing dream pop melody rife with glowing synths adding layers of sonic depth. The melody rides the synths, providing a shimmer of colorful pigments. The vocals reflect a wistful mist of rich resonance, along with a pensive quality fusing the tune into an organism with soul. Alistair’s high, rich voice exudes a spiraling algorithmic essence that’s evocatively brilliant and attractive. Bravura synth sound effects, dark against darker tones, give the music a deviously sensual flavor.

The concept behind the video comes from Pulp Fiction’s Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta. The idea was “to capture the essence of everything John Travolta's character was thinking and feeling in that iconic moment.” The video opens with a mysterious figure wearing a Panda head mask making arrangements on a pay phone. He drives a dilapidated panel truck to a warehouse, where he questions a prisoner, who refuses to answer. Then the Panda, carrying a shotgun, enters a parking garage where a group of men play cards. Guns blaze and the bad guys fall. The Panda leaves with two beautiful women. They end up in a lavish night club setting, where the Panda is surrounded by beautiful, sensual women. The partying begins. Then the video cuts to the Panda cutting a rug in front of a geometric black and white wall, while three yoga-attired women sit in complacent acquiescence. Meanwhile, a dark figure with a ghoulish face observes.

The video projects a surreal artistic flavor that’s superb and enhances the potency of the music. The camera work and angles, the lighting and choreography ooze all the elements of an exotic Hollywood production.

Dankjewel has it going on! “Vincent Vega” provides a focused, contagious melody rife with electronic and dream pop relishes. The rhythmic elements resonate with implacable force, giving the tune generative dynamics. Don’t miss the video or the music. Both are excellent!