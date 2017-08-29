Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “You Might Be Wrong” – Superb Blues Music From Jim Allchin

Jim Allchin releases “You Might Be Wrong” today. The song is from his recently dropped album, Decisions. Allchin is a blues rock guitarist, mathematician, technologist, computer scientist and, once upon a time, was a Microsoft executive. Ten years ago, he retired to focus on music.

Stylistically, Allchin is best described as blues rock. His sound ranges the spectrum from slow blues, boogie, incandescent blues exuding scorching riffs and hints of jazz. Allchin’s songwriting approaches nonpareil because he draws from the essence of life experiences, dispensing with vain farrago, as he dips into the well of his soul.

“You Might Be Wrong” begins with a brief acoustic guitar intro, followed by Allchin’s vocals, a rambling blues piano and a solid groove. The melody emanates the heady aroma of Bayou blues with hints of burlesque oozing forth as the melody ramps up, adding depth and intensity via bright horns that radiate a wall of luminous zest. Even though the melody is unpretentious, as the music escalates the sonic tapestry assumes the feel of vibrant layering. The piano twinkles with shimmering color, infusing the music with enthusiastic dynamism, as the bass and drums maintain a rollicking rhythm. The drumming of Tom Hambridge is simply stellar, as he propels the beat with brushes. And Allchin provides a scintillating acoustic solo full of hormonal exuberance.

Photo Credit: Jim Allchin

The lyrics of “You Might Be Wrong” speak to the age old conundrum of who is right and who is wrong. Religious and philosophical tenets encumber people like Prometheus. Allchin proposes a possibility: that you might be wrong. Most people cannot consent to be judged by someone who has suffered less or thinks differently; and since each of us regards himself as an unrecognized Job, we refuse to consider the possibility that our rationale is incorrect. Essentially, Allchin is asking mankind to double-check their thinking.

“You could be right / But you might be wrong / You like midnight / And I like the dawn / Whether you like black or white / Let’s get along / Muslim, Jew, Christian and more / Somehow it all leads to war / And you, you’re really sure / But you, you might just be wrong.”

The video, directed by Kelly Magill, cuts back and forth between a recording studio, where Allchin and the musicians play their instruments, to a group of kids building a clubhouse. The club is open to all comers. The recording studio images are shot in black and white, while the kids and their construction efforts are shot in color. The contrast represents the rigid rationale of perceiving the world as exclusively black and white, right and wrong; and entirely new vistas for speculation, wherein the world and life take on the brilliant colors of acceptance and harmony. It’s a provocative video presenting a down-to-earth question.

Jim Allchin has it going on! “You Might Be Wrong” delivers a delicious, contagious blues melody, superb instrumentation and a message that surpasses politics, philosophy and religion. Don’t miss “You Might Be Wrong.” If you do, you might be wrong.