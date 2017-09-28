Exclusive: Nikki’s Wives Drop Music Video For Powerful Track, “Slow Fast Slow”

Nikki’s Wives may have only formed in 2015 in the underground Canadian scene, but it seems like their career has skyrocketed overnight. From sharing the stage with multi-platinum artists like CeeLo Green and Aaron Carter to having their latest collaboration, “Show Me,” chosen firsthand by Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto for release on his record label earlier this year, it’s safe to say Nikki’s Wives has a promising journey ahead of them.

Just a few weeks ago, the trio released their single “Slow Fast Slow,” which has a beautiful, dark, and seductive tone. The message behind the track is a powerful one, capturing Nikki’s Wives’ dynamic and relationship live as a band. “We channelled musicians like Portishead, Massive Attack, Kendrick Lamar and Drake to create a song about what it feels like to be a bad bitch in a powerful relationship. Everything we wanted to be when we started this band came together in this song,” they share with us.

Today we’re excited to partner with Nikki’s Wives and premiere the music video for “Slow Fast Slow,” exclusively here on HuffPost. Check out the video in the player below!

Nikki’s Wives is currently on the High School Nation tour with Drake Bell, dates can be found below! For more information, head on over to http://www.nikkiswives.com.

High School Nation Tour Dates

Sep 28 - Cleveland, OH

Sep 29 - Lexington, KY

Oct 03 - Louisville, KY

Oct 04 - Nashville, TN

Oct 05 - Franklin, TN

Oct 06 - Knoxville, TN

Oct 09 - Raleigh, NC

Oct 10 - Raleigh, NC

Oct 11 - Matthews, NC

Oct 12 - Charlotte, NC

Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC

Oct 16 - Atlanta, GA

Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA

Oct 18 - Alpharetta, GA

Oct 19 Athens, GA

Oct 20 - Marietta, GA

Oct 23 - Houston, TX

Oct 24 - Houston, TX

Oct 25 - Brenham, TX

Oct 26 - Dallas, TX

Oct 27 - Dallas, TX

Oct 30 - Arlington, TX

Oct 31 - Austin, TX

Nov 01 - Austin, TX

Nov 02 - San Antonio, TX

Nov 03 - San Antonio, TX

—