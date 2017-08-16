Exclusive Premiere: “Always A Good Reason” – Brilliant EP From Rose Hotel

Rose Hotel drops a new EP on August 25. It’s titled Always A Good Reason, and it’s sweet! Rose Hotel is Jordan Reynolds, a twenty-three year old singer/songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. The EP is the result of two emotionally convulsive events: the end of a romantic relationship and the expiration of the band Jordan had been with for half a decade. The songs on the EP take the listener on a musical exploration through the stages of grief.

Stylistically, Rose Hotel fits into the dreamy indie rock category, with influences from SoCal soft rock and folk pop bubbling through on certain levels.

Always A Good Reason contains six tracks. The first track is “Wistfully,” which features heavy resonance both instrumentally and vocally. The melody floats on the guitar, as Jordan’s hollowly dreamy voice flows above, along with pensive background vocals that not only add depth but melancholy. “Wanderer” begins with a stylish guitar, followed by Jordan’s voice and languorous background vocals and subdued horns that add a nice effect. The melody, like the title of the song, drifts and meanders along, emanating a tenuous feeling. It’s a beautiful tune radiating a faint odor of despair and desolation.

“One Thing” assumes a brighter, more energetic sound. The melody floats, but this time with direction and purpose. Wonderfully dreamy background vocals complement Jordan’s vocals, whose voice exudes restraint, along with a delicate sonic allusion, making no pretense of stoic resignation.

“Honesty” takes on a stronger sonic semblance than the previous songs. Jordan’s vocals are compelling and clear, eschewing the dreaminess in favor of an organic sensibility. The gracious melody assumes more color, especially when the horns kick in, adding a bright ebullience to the tune. Jordan’s voice reminds me of Judy Garland combined with Joni Mitchell, tremulously passionate and incredibly sophisticated at the same time.

The melody on “Earth and Sky” is light and transcendent, riding on the guitar, with muted harmonics occurring in the backdrop. The vocal harmonies exude an aura of suppressed energy, like rays of light refracting through a prism; the effect is peculiarly intense. The last track on the album is “Tell Me Now.” The melody is light and buoyant, almost optimistic, as it rides the guitar. A SoCal soft rock flavor imbues the tune with a passing vista feel. Thick, layered vocal harmonies provide the tune with a sparkling choir-like effervescence, filling the song with serenity. And if I’m not mistaken, there’s a sublime steel guitar in there, providing the melody with a delicate diaphanous sensitivity.

The primary ingredient in the six tracks, along with the exquisitely dreamy melodies, is Jordan’s voice, which delivers a dynamic, residual energy akin to throwing a mandala of pigmented lights across the sonic panorama, acting as a capacitor for the forces of melody, harmony and rhythm. It’s a delightful, delicate voice, one that’s easy to listen to.

Rose Hotel has it going on! Cogent, dreamy melodies, excellent lyrics, brilliant vocal harmonies and Jordan’s voice, like a sonic spectral gesticulation, make Always A Good Reason a must-listen. I am adding this one to my personal playlist, right at the top.