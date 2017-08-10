Exclusive Premiere: Danny Howard drops "Extra Trippy" via Toolroom Records

Between his weekly show on BBC Radio 1, running a label, summer festival season, and producing his own music, Danny Howard doesn’t get a lot of sleep these days. The latest production from the driven tastemaker, “Extra Trippy,” is out tomorrow on Toolroom records, marking Howard’s debut on the innovative dance label. The track itself is pumping tech house made for big sound systems. Listen to the exclusive premiere and check the interview below.

Why the recent shift to focus on your own productions? For the last five years I’ve been known as a dj and for the radio show, and the label (Nothing Else Matters). This year I made a conscious decision to step up my game with my productions, and I’ve managed to get a few EP’s together. I’ve got another EP coming on Glasgow Underground in September. I’ve always been a house music dj. When progressive house arrived some years ago I really liked it, and I released a few tracks on Spinnin’ Records. But I sort of wish I had put out some housier tracks before that.

What’s it like when you’re in the studio? With the Food Music EP, I wanted to make something a bit more raw. I was looking through Beatport at some older house sounds and I just tried to emulate this. With the Toolroom EP I wanted to do something a little more driving. I find it hard to pluck an idea out of my head. I have to listen to other people’s music to get a vibe. I usually take bits from different areas and shape it into my own sound and creation.

How did “Extra Trippy” come about? The sample came first, I basically built the track around that. I just really liked the quickness of the vocal, and thought it would work with a big drop. The first time I played it was on New Year’s Eve at The Warehouse Project in Manchester.

With “Xamena,” I wanted to make something that was a little more Balearic. The name comes from Ibiza, from the north of the island. When I think of my favorite places in Ibiza that’s not a club I think of Na Xamena. And I wanted something I could play in Pacha, or on the Amnesia Terrace.

Have you found a balance with all that you have going on? No, I’m literally doing as much as I can. I used to have my computer in the studio and this year I decided that I needed to get a laptop so I can work on the road. But in September I can’t wait to get back in the studio and make more music. I want to get on a consistent schedule of releasing. Getting people to know me as a music producer is the main aim of this year.

What’s the last book you read? Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck

Any events for the end of the summer that you’re excited about? I’m playing B Festival next Friday, Boardmasters this weekend, and Sziget Festival in Hungary. On Sunday I’m playing Defected in Ibiza, and Monday in Malta for Creamfields. But I’m most excited about SW4 (South West Four) Festival. I’m hosting my own arena, which is a dream. It’s a collaboration with the Disciples and their brand, The Following. And that’s on Sunday the 27th of August.

Pre -Order “Extra Trippy” HERE.