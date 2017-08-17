Exclusive Premiere: Guz drops "Get On Board" via Danny Howard's Nothing Else Matters

Sometimes you hear a track and you immediately are transported inside of a crowded club, lights low, sound crystal clear, dancing - wild. “Get On Board” from Guz is one of those tracks. The shuffling groove is complemented by alternating vocal samples, and a rotating cast of rave inspired synths. Listen to the exclusive premiere and interview with Dutch artist Guz below.

Why did you change your artist persona to Guz? In 2014 I had a different project that turned a bit into commercial house. I’ve been active in dance music since 2003/2004 and now am focusing on my solo project, Guz. There’s lots of things to come in 2017.

Why the return to this sound? I followed my heart. In the end I love danceable groovy house music, like for a club or a festival way more than the song based music I did for other projects.

What was your initial connection to dance music? As a kid I was always interested in replaying the songs I heard on the radio. With dance music those songs were easy to play on piano. I started producing very early in DOS, which was before Windows. The clubby side of house music is the stuff I love most. It’s kind of a universal language, and something that’s always fixed. House music was there in the 90’s, and it’s here today with the same kind of vibe. It doesn’t change into popular genres.

Tell me about “Get On Board”? I tried to combine a strong groove with cheeky elements, and almost kind of ravey, exciting sounds. It’s nice to listen to for the club and also the streaming portals because there’s so much going on all the time.

Why did you want to release on the label Nothing Else Matters? Danny Howard has branded very strong tracks. I’ve always liked Danny’s show. Through my manager I came in touch with him, and he use to play a lot of tunes I did under different aliases. Basically he played the demo quite a lot on BBC Radio 1, and there were some nice reactions. I felt Danny gave it a lot of attention in the first place, so I thought it made sense to go with him.

What inspires you? Basically music in general. I’m not really someone who gets inspired by nature or seasons or whatever. I like listening to other music, going to parties, and gigs. Music makes music.

Tracks that you really like at the moment? “Cola” by Camelphat and Elderbrook, because it’s the perfect combination that can be played on the radio and also on the main stage at a festival.

What are you working on for the Fall? I’m working on a few more tracks for Toolroom Records. I have about ten tracks finished and ready to be signed off to different labels.

What are your goals having returned to a more underground sound? We literally stopped the other project dj wise, but I love djing. We’re setting this up and starting from the jump, and I’m looking forward to doing it all again. We’re looking to see where this takes us.