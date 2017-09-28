Exclusive Premiere + Interview: Robin Schulz shares "Like You Mean It" feat. Rhys from new album - Uncovered

It’s time to take off the shades. For most of his public music career, Robin Schulz has kept his eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses. Not necessarily a Claptone level of of disguise, but a facade nevertheless. Friday however, with the release of his third album, Uncovered, Schulz arrives a bit more vulnerable, a bit more open. The album, sonically speaking, is similar to his previous albums Sugar, and Prayer. But why change something that people enjoy? The 18 track album is filled with many strong vocal features, including rising Swedish star Rhys. Below Robin Schulz talks about his love for German hip hop, and shares an exclusive premiere of “Like I Meant It” feat. Rhys.

Where did the title Uncovered come from? Last year, I did a documentary in which I was speaking about my life and my career so far. I am not known to be a person who gives a lot of interviews and that was the first time I was more or less uncovered.

Is there anything you learned between working on this project and your first album? I believe that you always learn in life. Regarding my job, I always try to improve my work at the studio and learn as much as possible about the music business. Also, I travel a lot and it’s very rare that I am actually at home. Of course I knew that before, but over the years it made me realize how important my family and friends are to me and definitely taught me to value the little time I have with them even more than before.

What did you do differently with this album compared to your debut? In general I still try to do what I love. Of course nowadays the opportunities are much better, which I am very grateful for. I have an amazing team around me that helps me to bring my ideas to life.

Did you have any challenges making Uncovered? The challenge is always the same: reach for the maximum and at the same time never make too many compromises.

Is there a show or event that has stood out over the last years? There have been so many festivals and shows that I could list, but in general I would say the recurring Ibiza season, XS residency in Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Parookaville in Germany… I could name 15 more that have all been great.

Was there a track that didn’t make the album? Actually, there are 15 tracks that unfortunately didn’t make the album. We worked over a year to finalize the album, and in the end it was very hard to choose.

How do you balance tour life and producing? I try to work as much as possible when I’m on the plane. Of course I go to the studio as much as I can when I’m not touring. There is a lot I can do while on tour, but obviously it's not the same as actually being at the studio.

Is there a track that is more personal than the others on Uncovered. Why so? All tracks are very personal to me, but if I had to choose I’d say that “OK,” “Unforgettable,” and “Higher Grounds” really mean a lot to me.

How did 'Like You Mean It' come about? Actually quite easily. I got the vocals from my management and instantly fell in love with them. I produced the track and only much later I heard who actually wrote the song lyrics, which impressed me even more: Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter - two of the biggest songwriters in the world!

What is the most important thing for you when creating a song? It needs a catchy melody, unique vocals, a distinctive vibe, and of course that special touch.

How did you discover electronic music? What was the scene like growing up in Germany? When I was growing up, the electronic scene was already huge in Germany. A lot of big festivals, the Love Parade, Mayday and so on. Therefore it was quite easy to have a few idols in this scene. I started very small playing for free drinks in very small clubs. As my dad was also a DJ, I was in touch with the electronic music scene from a very young age. So I was already listening to vinyls back at home at a very early age.

What’s the last book you read? The manual for a new plug-in. ;)

Is there an artist you really enjoy at the moment (not featured on the album)? There are a lot of artists that I really like. Personally, I love listening to German hip hop… at the moment I love the rapper Rin. Often when we are on our way to a show, we turn up German hip hop very loud, which drives some people in my team nuts. ;-)

Are there any people you’d like to collaborate with that you haven’t yet? Definitely. There is still a very long list, but I just turned 30 and still have a lot of time to work on new projects. Maybe I will even work with some artists in the future that no one would expect me to work with, or that are from different genres.

If you didn’t work in music, what would you do? I would be a policeman. Ok, that's not true. Actually, there was never a plan B, but I’m sure I would definitely sleep more.

Do you have any advice for other artists/producers? Yes: If you love sleeping, don't become a DJ/producer!