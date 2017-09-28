Exclusive Premiere + Interview : YokoO & Retza share "Tarantism" from their Euneirophrenia EP

Euneirophrenia, the title of the new YokoO & Retza EP, means the peaceful state of mind after a long dream. This lucid feeling is a signature of both the All Day I Dream party and label, on which the duo previously released another EP, Magnetic Souls, in 2016. From the opening notes of this collaborative project between French producer YokoO and Australian producer Retza, you are lured into a layered and continually evolving soundscape. Each track name also holds a deeper meaning, with inspiration drawing from Native American spiritual beliefs (”Orenda”) , and fundamental principles of Japanese aesthetics (”Yügen”). Premiered below is “Tarantism,” which according to wikipedia is “a psychological illness characterized by an extreme impulse to dance, prevalent in southern Italy from the 15th to the 17th century, and widely believed at the time to be caused by the bite of a tarantula.” Listen to the premiere below, as well as an interview and specially curated playlist from YokoO & Retza.

How did the EP come about?

YokoO: After the positive response we got from our first ADID EP, "Magnetic Souls”, it only made sense for us to follow up with another one. Retza sent me a fairly rough version of the title track which I instantly fell in love with the vibe of and asked him to send me the project to arrange and perfect. Patience being one of my virtues, I enjoy spending time delving into details, working on structuring as well as adding finishing touches. Staying aligned with the label name, I called the piece “Euneirophrenia”, referring to the peace of mind that comes after having pleasant dreams. Once the piece was finalised and tested out on the dance floor (more than a year ago now), I knew we had to work on a follow up EP together. I originally sent it to Lee who didn’t quite vibe to it. 6 months later, most certainly after testing it out and realising how great of a response it was getting from the crowds across the globe, he asked to sign it. The three other tracks were made in my Berlin home studio during the summer of 2016 as Retza was visiting town. We managed to nail the main ideas within a week, and finalise the tracks remotely.

Retza: We had already been planning to do a follow up EP for ADID. Since we started off by sending ideas back and forth to each other, our work flow changed from track to track. I generally like to work in creative bursts, coming up with lots of ideas that sometimes don’t all make sense. Julien is a master at picking the right sounds at the right moment, arranging them and adding the final touches. I feel our diverse approach and personalities compliment each other in our work.

What is the meaning behind it?

YokoO: I trust that each track, specifically named after personal experiences are pretty self-explanatory. Furthermore, I encourage the listeners to let their imagination run wild and connect with the music. There is a meaning to be found for everyone who is willing. Euneirophrenia: The peaceful state of mind after having a pleasant dream. Orenda: A mystical force present in all people that can empower them to affect the world, or to effect change in their own lives. Tarantism: Overcoming melancholy by dancing; the uncontrollable urge to dance. Yügen: An awareness of the universe that triggers emotional responses too deep, mysterious and powerful for words.

Retza: For me there is no defined meaning in the music besides it feeling right at the time. I love to come up with ideas and sounds without attachment or certain feelings. No doubt, I like the music to provoke emotion but the listener should be able to create their own meaning from the tracks.

What is your producing style?

YokoO: Retza and I either compose together, or remotely. Since we are both based on different continents, Retza works other jobs and I have a very busy touring schedule, it is never easy for us to get together. We both have our respective home studios and usually swap project ideas back and forth via the internet.

Retza: Our schedule can be a little hectic at times but we make it work regardless of the circumstances. We mostly work in our respective home studios but when we get the chance to work together in person, it really helps. It’s like putting on a jacket you haven’t worn in a while and finding money you left in the pocket, everything is a bonus.

What do you want to communicate with your music?

YokoO: I mainly do this to express myself by means other than with words. I see my music as a release of energy through creation of harmonic or disharmonic vibrations. I like to think of it as a healing tool evoking emotions and inner exploration. Every piece I write corresponds to the way I feel at a given time as a result of my experiences. In other words, my music is the translation and reflection of my experiences and therefore the story of my life, or at least some of its key moments.

Retza: Music provides an emotional release for me. I don’t necessarily wish to communicate anything that ‘deep’, other than for the listener to just be present in the moment.

Dorisburg – Emotion - Y: This one is a staple for me. “Emotion” was introduced to me by Matthew Dekay, a few years back, as a reference to the ADID sound. Simple, subtle, sensual.

Kollektiv Turmstrasse – First Day - Y: I was always moved by Kollektiv Turmstrasse’s earlier creations. They used to give me pure eargasms. In my opinion, their gorgeous take on House & Techno music brought a wave of freshness to the scene in the mid 2000’s. This piece is no exception with its stunning strings and piano riffs.

Powel – Perelin Der Nachtwald - Y: A well underrated artist and a pillar of the ADID label, Powel is synonymous with humility and softness. To me, everything this man composes reflects innocence and beauty. Most of his work perfectly fits in the “dreamy” range.

YokoO & Retza – Magnetic Souls - Y: Driving percussions combined with light rhode keys and floaty strings, the piece stems from pure emotions. Music from the heart.

Matthew Dekay – Gemini Spell - Y: Matthew acted as my mentor after choosing me to be part of ADID. I love him as a friend and truly idolise him as an artist. I find his music to be pure genius. Intricate grooves combined with un-expectable heart touching melodies. Gemini Spell was the first release of the label, and still my favourite to date. It started what ADID, as a label, has become and will always hold a special place in my heart.

Jaga Jazzist - Swedenborgske Rom - R: This is one of my favorite songs of all time. Perfect instrumentation and arrangement, the whole composition is just stellar.

Stimming - November Morning - R: Stimming taught me electronic music isn’t just about the dance floor.

Gorje Hewek & Izhevski - Aureol - R: These guys are huge influences on me. This particular track is a big reference point of how music should be executed.

Joep Beving - The Light She Brings - R: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve listened to Joep Beings album Siopism. It’s hard to choose just one song from the LP.

S.A.M - Descend To Ascend - R: Everything that a track should be about. Intergalactic space travel dance floor vibes.