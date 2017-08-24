Exclusive: Rubia Garcia Speaks About Education, Race Relations In America

Protests & Counter-Protests

Rubia Garcia is an educator in New Orleans, Louisiana - who has gained internet fame since she began speaking out about a number of issues. She has used social media to provide passionate commentary on racial justice, equality of opportunity, and the importance of education on a regular basis.

At the recent Neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia - which led to the deaths of 32-year-old Heather Heyer after being murdered by a white supremacist who drove his car into a group of counter-protestors who came out to rebuke the "Unite The Right" rally. Officers Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M. M. Bates died in a helicopter crash while patrolling from the air.

Afterwards, Rubia spoke candidly about her opinions concerning the events of Charlottesville; speaking about the history surrounding Confederate monuments and the mindset of those she dubbed "Tiki Torch Traitors." Rubia also spoke on the irony behind individuals claiming to be patriots - while carrying the Confederate and Swastika flags.

During the video, Rubia also related how some individuals had a visceral reaction to Colin Kaepernick's protest and not nearly the same outrage towards the Nazi rhetoric heard at Charlottesville. She went on to make the point that the Confederacy committed sedition against the United States and how the atrocities of Nazi Germany led to millions of deaths during World War II.

The Interview

I reached out to Rubia after watching her video concerning the events in Charlottesville - wishing to interview her concerning race relations, education, and a number of issues the country is currently facing. During the conversation, Rubia touched on a number of topics, going on to explain why wants to be an agent of constructive change in the country.

I was able to ask her about the Boston "Free Speech" rally which drew the attention of those sympathetic to the "Unite The Right" Neo-Nazi cause. More than 20,000 counter-protestors took to the streets in order to speak out against hatred. The organizers of the rally left the scene without speaking, despite having several hours left on their permit.

We also spoke on what she felt her role was as an educator when dealing with sensitive issues like Black Lives Matter and the controversy surrounding Confederate statues. Rubia also spoke on her attending counter-protests in the past and whether if shed intended to attend more in the future.

Analysis

Rubia brought up an amazing point during the interview when she stated that it's the job of everyone in society to stand up to hatred - mentioning journalists by name. Her comments resonated with me as they hark at the true intent of journalism.

As a journalist, my job is to state facts - not tell individuals what they would like to hear. Which is why it is important for myself and others to be on the ground, attending rallies which are either overt or attempt to veil Nazi sentiment. While those who identify with this rhetoric may be a small minority - that was also the case in Germany before the onset of the Holocaust.

Individuals should not be fearful or feel the country is about to descend into another Civil War - however, it's vital for journalists to report on the horrors of Nazism and what these individuals would like to do to the country we all hold dear.

The Interview With Rubia Garcia Can Be Seen Below