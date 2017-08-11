Exclusive World Premiere: “Adonai” – Scintillating New Music From Chris Chilton

Chris Chilton releases his debut single today. It’s called “Adonai,” and it’s superb! A Christian, Chris accepted Christ while in college, subsequently becoming the music leader of a traveling youth ministry team. Later, he co-founded the VanMarter Project, a Christian rock band. The VanMarter Project went national, signing with Hydrus Media. After that, things really took off, as the VanMarter Project performed in Las Vegas, at Xfest NW Christian Music Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

When the VanMarter Project concluded, Chris joined the Thirsting, another Christian band. Now Chris is initiating a solo career. The premiere of “Adonai” is the first step on his continuing journey to bring Christ to new listeners.

Stylistically, Chris’ music is alt rock blended with contemporary pop elements, along with tantalizing threads of dance, SoCal soft rock and country music. The resulting sound is pregnant with sonic beauty so extraordinary that it takes on a vitality of its own.

“Adonai” starts off with a pulsing groove that segues into a bright, flowing secondary guitar intro that conveys a SoCal light rock sensibility. Chris’ soft, hushed voice enters and then, as the melody ramps up, his vocals take off with delightful sparks of passion and projection. His voice, persuasive and pure, soars over a melody thick with electronic dance music elements inserted into an alt rock/pop matrix. The combination provides a field of suppressed energy that’s on the brink of exploding outward and upward. On the chorus, wonderful background vocal harmonies give the tune a delicate sonic wall, radiating forth in sinuous waves. The synth and guitars complement magnificently on the chorus, offering a layered effect tumescent with vim and verve.

Lyrically, the tune speaks of the only thing that is able to fill the empty hole in any individual’s heart – love, specifically the love of God and Christ. “Checking off my list / Got work to do / Ordinary paradise / Guess I’m running late / My rent’s overdue / Nothing really satisfies / I know I’ll find it / If I can fight it / Just need a little / Fire inside it / I’m reaching for the only thing that’s true / Lift me up / Lord, give me strength / I’ve lost myself / I’ve lost my way / What could I possibly say / When all the color fades away / Surrender all I am to you / There’s just so much left to do / I won’t waste another day / Won’t let the color fade away.”

The lyric video is stellar, displaying the powerful lyrics on the screen as transcendent images roll past in the backdrop. The images emanate an almost irrational optimism to anyone who doesn’t know Christ. To those that do, the images symbolize hope and confidence.

Chris Chilton has it going on! “Adonai” is a wonderfully inspiring tune, rife with a cogent, urgent melody, profound lyrics, a thumping, driving bassline and Chris’ moving, eloquent voice. This one’s already on my personal playlist. And I will be praying that Chris drops an EP or full album real soon, like right away.

Find out more about Chris Chilton here.