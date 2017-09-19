Exercise for an Older Generation

I love taking Madison for daily walks in the beautiful Southern California weather. There is nothing better than getting fresh air, enjoying the sunshine and best of all, getting some exercise. I love counting all the steps I’ve walked!

I know how important it is to move my body and I also know it is never too late to start. And I have read studies and articles about the benefits of staying physically active and how to stave off the aging process.

According to the National Institute of Health, they recommend four types of exercise for older Americans to stay strong. These include:

Strength exercises to build muscle and increase your metabolism.

Balance exercises to build leg muscles as this helps to prevent falls. A recent study by the NIH cites that U.S. hospitals have 300,000 admissions for broken hips each year!

Stretching exercise to give you more freedom of movement.

And endurance exercise, which are no brainers. Jogging, swimming, biking, raking leaves and walking your dog. And don’t forget dancing around the house!

And I want to share some of the remarkable information available about walking. Did you know that walking just 30 minutes a day strengthens the heart, prevents cardiovascular disease, controls high blood pressure, reduces the risk of diabetes, helps with depression and so much more? Scientists from the University of Exeter in England did a study that shows walking reduces your craving for sweets. And an article by the Mayo Clinic reported that along with the benefits listed above, walking can lower your chances of a heart attack.

I particularly like that exercise can help you stay independent as you get older. If your body is in good shape, there is less chance you will need family members or caregivers to come around and help you.